Get Virgin Media’s Big Bundle for £29.99 per month

Are you in the market for a new TV and broadband deal? Well, we've found an offer that might interest you.

Right now, you can get Virgin Media's Big Bundle, which includes 264Mbps broadband and a Virgin TV 360 Box (4k, HDR) with 100+ channels for £29.99 per month (opens in new tab). In addition, you'll also receive unlimited weekend calls to UK landlines, as well as access to perks and experiences with Priority. With this, there's no upfront fee and the contract runs for 18 months.

This deal comes with TV included. With your Virgin 360 Box, you can watch all the essential free-to-air channels and players. You can also pause, rewind and record TV. You can even watch Netflix (if you're subscribed).

The broadband speeds offered with this deal should be more than enough for all large and busy households. Even if multiple members of your household stream or download in UHD simultaneously, you shouldn't struggle with buffering.

However, if you're looking for the cheapest deals on the market or you're not interested in getting a broadband and TV bundle, then head to our broadband deals page, where you'll find even more offers.

Our Virgin Media broadband deal

(opens in new tab) Virgin Media Big Bundle | 18 months | £29.99 a month | no upfront fees | Avg. speed 264Mbps (opens in new tab)

This Virgin Media broadband deal gives you average speeds of 264Mbps. This is more than enough for large households and people who regularly stream or download. It costs £29.99 per month and it comes with a Virgin TV 360 Box, which allows you to watch free-to-air TV. The contract runs for 18 months, and when you sign up you'll also receive free weekend calls and access to perks and experiences with Priority. At the end of the contract, the cost will rise to £65 per month. However, you can change to a new deal before the price rise.

Why choose Virgin Media?

Virgin Media is one of the UK’s biggest and most popular broadband providers. It's best known for its fast speeds, reliable connections and range of deals. In fact, if you're interested in learning more about the speeds the provider offers, we've covered these in detail on our Virgin broadband deals page.

If speed is a priority for you, then it's likely that Virgin Media will be a great choice for your needs. This is because Virgin Media isn't connected to the Openreach network. Instead, the company is rolling out its own network. This is capable of delivering gigabit speeds. However, sadly, these speeds are not available for all households and you'll need to check availability in your area.

One of the other benefits provided by Virgin Media is that their broadband is widely considered to be one of the simplest and quickest options to set up. Thankfully though, there are no setup fees or one-off costs associated with this deal anyway.

Although Virgin Media provides quick and reliable speeds, these do come at a cost and Virgin Media is not the cheapest provider on the market. So, if you're simply looking for the cheapest connection available, then head to our broadband deals page, where you'll likely find something more affordable. Alternatively, add your postcode to the widget below and we'll show you exactly what's available in your area.

