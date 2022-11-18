Get this brilliant eufy car vacuum for nearly half the usual price

We're seeing lots of great Black Friday deals on more powerful cordless vacuum models such as the Eufy Homevacs H30 Venture. Instead of the usual price of £149.99, Amazon has discounted it by a massive 47% to just £79.99 (opens in new tab).

The best cordless vacuums make cleaning everything from the car to the inside of cupboards easy, and this isn't any old dust buster. The eufy has a whopping 80 air watts of suction power, and despite its small size and lightweight its battery is good for a full 20 minutes of cleaning – more than enough for even the biggest cars. And because it's so portable it's a really handy thing to have around the home, especially if you've got pets or kids.

Today’s best Eufy HomeVac Venture H30 vacuum deal in the UK

(opens in new tab) Eufy HomeVac H30 Venture: was £149.99 now £79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). 47% off is our kind of discount, and it means you get an awful lot of car cleaning power for your money. With 80AW of suction power and 20 minutes of run time this is as powerful as it is convenient. In our review (opens in new tab) we found the H30 ideal for use in harder-to-reach areas of the car and around the home, so we gave it 4-out-of-5 stars.

The eufy HomeVac range is all based around the same powerful motor and very effective filtration system; what differs between this Venture and the similar Mate is the collection of tools that it comes with. In this case, you get a crevice tool and a multi-surface tool as well as a charging base and charger.

The secret to the eufy's suction power is what the firm calls its TriPower system: a powerful battery driving a 100,000 RPM motor that creates a wind tunnel effect, inhaling more dust in less time. It's very clever but it does mean the eufy is a little louder than some less powerful rivals.

