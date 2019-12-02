Get the entire Gears of War collection for 84% off in this amazing Cyber Monday deal

This is probably the best game bundle we'll see in the Cyber Monday deals. CDKeys is offering 84% off this Gears 5 bundle pack for Xbox One that includes every Gears of War game in the collection.

Yes, you heard that right. You get digital codes for Gears 5, Gears of War Ultimate Edition and Gears 2, 3, and 4 for just £18.99/$24.69. (Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for the best prices for Gears 5 in your region.)

In other words, you get five games (including a pretty new release) for less than the price of you average Xbox One game. Absolute bargain.

US

Gears 5: Bundle Pack | Xbox One | $153.39 $24.69 at CDKeys

CDKeys is offering 84% off this Gears bundle - saving you a staggering $129. In addition to Gears 5, it comes with full-game downloads of Gears of War Ultimate Edition and Gears 2, 3, and 4.

UK

Gears 5: Bundle Pack | Xbox One | £117.99 £18.99 at CDKeys

CDKeys is offering 84% off this Gears bundle - saving you a staggering £99. In addition to Gears 5, it comes with full-game downloads of Gears of War Ultimate Edition and Gears 2, 3, and 4.

Not in the UK or US? Check out the best prices for Gears 5 in your region below: