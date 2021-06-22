Get back on track with this Fitbit Sense 39% off Prime Day fitness watch deal

Getting back into the outdoors or simply back outside? There are several Amazon Prime Day deals on the Fitbit Inspire 2, Fitbit Sense smartwatch, and other fitness trackers that save you money.

The big deal is on the Fitbit Sense, the brand’s big smartwatch and one of the best Fitbit wearables out there. It has an ECG sensor, stainless steel case, and up to six days of battery life. It ranks among the best fitness smartwatches, period.

The Fitbit Inspire 2, also discounted with these Amazon Prime Day Fitbit deals, is a great wearable that sits high on our best fitness tracker list. It has 20 workout modes, on-board GPS, and a responsive touchscreen, which is all great for an affordable fitness device. And kids aren’t left out, either, as the Fitbit Ace 2 is a great first fitness tracker for the young and active.

Fitbit Sense: $249.95 $199.95 at Amazon

Save $50 We were hoping for a good deal on Fitbit's top-end smartwatch, and Amazon has delivered. The Sense typically hovers around $280 these days, so this is a very nice saving. If you've been thinking about splurging on the Versa 3, this is a great opportunity to upgrade to the next model up.

Fitbit Inspire 2: $98.95 $59.99 at Amazon

Save £38.96 This is a huge saving on Fitbit's super-slim fitness tracker. It very briefly dropped to the same price just before Christmas, but that deal only lasted a day so this is another opportunity to snap it up super cheap.

Fitbit Ace 2: $59.19 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $29.20 Fitbit has just launched a new version of its kids' fitness tracker, the Fitbit Ace 3, but the Ace 2 is still an excellent way to encourage your kids to get more active. It's almost half price for Prime Day, and we've not seen it drop below $40 before.

