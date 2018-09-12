Get an Amazon Fire TV Stick for the lowest price ever

If you've been at all thinking about taking the plunge into the Amazon TV ecosystem, today's a good day to do it. Today, Amazon dropped the price on its entry level Fire TV device, the Fire TV Stick, to the lowest price since Black Friday, when we saw the same price. At $24.99, which is $15 off its list price, it's practically an impulse buy price, while you still get the power of Alexa and Smart TV capabilities. There's no telling how long this deal will last so best not to hesitate.

Note: you must be a Prime member to get this deal.

Amazon Fire TV Stick | Was $39.99, now $24.99 | Amazon

At just $24.99 for Prime members—$15 off list price—the Amazon Fire TV Stick is now at the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday. While Amazon's entry level Fire TV device, it's not short on features. It comes equipped with Alexa, Amazon's personal assistant, in the form of an Alexa Voice Remote. As such, you won't have to get up to change the channel or even order a pizza. And of course, you'll be able to access all your favorite streaming content.View Deal