Get a massive $110 off the iPad Air at Amazon ahead of Black Friday

We've all been understandably distracted by the two brand new iPad models released by Apple just last month. But now our eyes may be drawn back to the 2020 iPad Air as it's been given its biggest discount yet at Amazon.

Right now the Apple iPad Air (64GB) is down to $489. This latest iPad deal takes a whopping $110 off the usual $599 asking price – and beats the previous all-time low we've seen on the tablet by $10. Think you're going to need more storage than that? Never fear, you can also find the 256GB version of the Apple iPad Air for $639. Again, that's the cheapest this model has ever been and another $110 off the $639 RRP.

Both of these offers are only available for the next 24 hours, so make sure you get your order in by the end of the day to avoid missing out.

But if you're not ready to purchase just yet – or are more interested in finding the best prices on other iPad models – then you'll want to take yourself over to our Black Friday iPad deals guide. Alternatively, you can hold tight to see what Amazon Black Friday deals might drop. With today's best-ever iPad Air offer, you can be sure more bargains are on their way over the coming weeks.

Today's best iPad Air deals

Apple iPad Air (4th Gen, 64GB): $599 $489 at Amazon

Save $110 – For the rest of the day, the 2020 iPad Air has been reduced to its lowest price yet in Amazon's Epic Daily Deals promotion. The drop to $489 is a huge $110 less than the recommended price for the 10.9-inch tablet with 64GB storage, making a great value for money alternative to the iPad Pro.

Apple iPad Air (4th Gen, 256GB): $749 $639 at Amazon

Save $110 – The larger 256GB iPad Air also has the same $100 discount in Amazon's Epic Daily Deals. Apart from the storage bump, this is identical to the 64GB version in terms of performance and features. We'd suggest going for the cheaper model unless you know you're going to need extra space.

The excellent iPad Air comes very close to equalling the iPad Pro but obviously comes at a much lower price. The majority of that power comes from A14 Bionic Chip that you'll also find in the iPhone 12 so you know you're getting a high-performance device. Plus, the iPad Air gives you a wider choice of colors to pick from to suit your own style.

These iPad deals are the latest offers to headline the Amazon Epic Daily Deals promotion that's running throughout the entirety of October. Consider it a very early warmup for this year's Black Friday deals. In it, we've already seen some terrific low prices on other Apple tech, various Amazon devices and headphones.

More Apple iPad deals