LittleBigPlanet sweeps gaming awards

It was a big, big night for LittleBigPlanet last night, as the DIY platform game swept the board at the 12th Annual Interactive Achievement Awards in Las Vegas, one of the many ceremonies vying to be the Oscars for video games.

Sony's chart-topping game was a huge hit with the The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, who showered it with awards for best console game, outstanding achievements in visual engineering, art and game direction, best family game, outstanding character performance, outstanding innovation in gaming and, naturally, overall game of the year.

Other multiple winners were: Left 4 Dead with computer game of the year and outstanding achievement in online game play; Fallout 3 for best RPG and outstanding achievement in original story; and Dead Space for best action and outstanding achievement in sound design.

Genre gongs

Braid was casual game of the year, Super Smash Bros Brawl won the fighting game competition, God of War: Chains of Olympus got top handheld honours, while Burnout Paradise was judged the best racer.

No suprises in the MMORPG category, where World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King trampled all-comers, nor in the mobile award, where Spore picked up a well-earned nod. Mirror's Edge was best adventure, NHL 09 best sports and Command and Conquer 3: Red Alert the best strategy/sim.

Awards for outstanding achievements included Rock Band 2 (soundtrack), Prince of Persia (animation), Metal Gear Solid 4 (original music), Star Wars: Force Unleashed (adapted story) and World of Goo (game design).

More than 160 titles were played and evaluated by members of the Academy's Peer Panels, who are comprised of "the game industry's most experienced and talented men and women". Except for us, naturally.