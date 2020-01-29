Galaxy Watch price cut at Best Buy: buy a Galaxy Watch Active, get a free $50 gift card

If you're looking for a deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, then you're in luck. Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale is happening right now and includes a free $50 gift card with your purchase of the Galaxy watch.



As the name implies, the Galaxy Watch Active is focused on health and fitness and features an ultra-lightweight design with a one-inch display. The Samsung watch continually monitors your heart and will send alerts when an abnormal heart rate is detected. The watch can even help with sleep and stress, sending you breathing exercises when high-stress levels are detected. The Galaxy Active also helps you keep on track with your fitness goals by tracking up to 39 exercises and displaying your health summary on the smartwatch display.



The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is rarely discounted, so this is a fantastic opportunity to score a discount on the smartwatch. This offer from Best Buy is only valid for today, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active $199.99 at Best Buy | Receive a free $50 e-Gift Card

Today only you can receive a free $50 Best Buy e-gift card when you purchase a Galaxy Watch Active. The fitness smartwatch is available in four color choices: black, green, rose gold, and silver.

