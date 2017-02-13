Fitbit fitness trackers are on sale so you count steps, not pinch pennies

Whether you're catching up on your New Year's resolution, plan to do some exercising come spring, or need a last-minute Valentine's Day gift, now might be a good time to drop some green on a fitness tracker.

Fitbit is running a sale on its entire line of wearables on Amazon, ranging from the simple and stylish Fitbit Flex 2 to the more-smartwatch-than-pedometer Fitbit Blaze to the powerful GPS-enabled Fitbit Surge.

Savings go anywhere from just a few bucks to some heftier discounts, depending on the model and, in some cases, color of the band.

Curious where to start? These seven deals we found give the best look look at what devices might be in your price range:

Should none of these catch your fancy, Amazon still has older models like the original Fitbit Flex going for $70 (was $80), and is also slashing prices on accessories such as a silver Fitbit Blaze wristband that's now half-off.

Still pondering which model best suits you or an intended giftee's needs? Check out our Fitbit guide comparing each of the company's currently available wearables, side-by-side!

Via BGR