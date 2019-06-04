Father's Day gifts from Walmart: deals on headphones, smartwatches, and more

Father's Day is just around the corner (Sunday, June 16 to be exact) and if you're still searching for the perfect gift for dad, then you've come to the right place. We've rounded up some fantastic Father's Day gifts from Walmart that include something for everyone.

Our Father's day gift ideas consist of tech items, appliances, smart home devices, and more. The best part about our gift guide? Every item is on sale so you can score a great gift and an excellent deal.



A standout gift for any Dad is the Bose QuietComfort 35 Headphones that are on sale for $299. That's a tempting $50 discount and the best price we've seen for these wireless headphones. Dad will enjoy a premium sound experience with world-class noise cancellation technology that offers three different levels so you can adjust to your surroundings. The Bose QuietComfort 35 has the Google Assistant built-in so you can turn up the volume, make calls, and more with the command of your voice. The Bose headphones are lightweight and comfortable for all-day wear and offer an impressive 20 hours of battery life.

If $299 is more than you'd like to spend, we've listed more gift ideas below at several different price points. Also, keep in mind that Walmart offers free 2-day delivery on orders over $35 with no membership requirements.

Father's Day gift ideas:

Google Home Mini $49 $29 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can save $20 on the Google Home Mini speaker at Walmart. The voice-controlled smart speaker can play music, answer questions, and control other smart home devices.

Fitbit Ionic Watch $269.95 $229.95 at Walmart

Save $40 on the Fitbit Ionic, a smartwatch that continuously monitors your heartbeat and features GPS technology. The Fitbit tracks activity, sleep and calories and offers an impressive four-day battery life.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $299.95 $219.99 at Walmart

You can save $80 on the Beats Solo3 headphones at Walmart. This is a fantastic price for the wireless headphones that offer 40 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad 32GB $329 $249 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can save $80 on the Apple iPad at Walmart. The latest iPad features 32GB of storage and comes in your choice of gold, silver, or space grey.

Braun Series 9 Men's Electric Foil Shaver and Charge Station $324.94 $249.94 at Walmart

The Braun Series 9 features five synchronized shaving elements to capture more hair and is 100% waterproof. The electric shaver is designed to last up to seven years and is on sale at Walmart for $249.94.

George Foreman 15+ Serving Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill $99 $59 at Walmart

The George Foreman electric grill has room for over 15 servings and can be used indoors or outdoors. The grill also features a fat-removing slope and is currently $40 off at Walmart.

