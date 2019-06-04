Father's Day gifts from Walmart: deals on headphones, smartwatches, and more

Father's Day is just around the corner (Sunday, June 16 to be exact) and if you're still searching for the perfect gift for dad, then you've come to the right place. We've rounded up some fantastic Father's Day gifts from Walmart that include something for everyone.
Our Father's day gift ideas consist of tech items, appliances, smart home devices, and more. The best part about our gift guide? Every item is on sale so you can score a great gift and an excellent deal.
A standout gift for any Dad is the Bose QuietComfort 35 Headphones that are on sale for $299. That's a tempting $50 discount and the best price we've seen for these wireless headphones. Dad will enjoy a premium sound experience with world-class noise cancellation technology that offers three different levels so you can adjust to your surroundings. The Bose QuietComfort 35 has the Google Assistant built-in so you can turn up the volume, make calls, and more with the command of your voice. The Bose headphones are lightweight and comfortable for all-day wear and offer an impressive 20 hours of battery life.
Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II
$349 $299 at Walmart
Get the top-rated Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones on sale at Walmart for $299. That's the lowest price we've found for the Bluetooth headphones that offer noise cancelation technology.
If $299 is more than you'd like to spend, we've listed more gift ideas below at several different price points. Also, keep in mind that Walmart offers free 2-day delivery on orders over $35 with no membership requirements.
Father's Day gift ideas:
Google Home Mini
$49 $29 at Walmart
For a limited time, you can save $20 on the Google Home Mini speaker at Walmart. The voice-controlled smart speaker can play music, answer questions, and control other smart home devices.
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm
$279 $199 at Walmart
Save $80 on the Apple Watch Series 3 at Walmart. The health-focused smartwatch features GPS technology and heart rate monitoring and can track workouts, sleep and calories burned.
Fitbit Ionic Watch
$269.95 $229.95 at Walmart
Save $40 on the Fitbit Ionic, a smartwatch that continuously monitors your heartbeat and features GPS technology. The Fitbit tracks activity, sleep and calories and offers an impressive four-day battery life.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
$299.95 $219.99 at Walmart
You can save $80 on the Beats Solo3 headphones at Walmart. This is a fantastic price for the wireless headphones that offer 40 hours of battery life.
Apple iPad 32GB
$329 $249 at Walmart
For a limited time, you can save $80 on the Apple iPad at Walmart. The latest iPad features 32GB of storage and comes in your choice of gold, silver, or space grey.
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker
$299 $249 at Walmart
The top-rated Bose SoundLink Revolve speaker is $50 off at Walmart. The Bluetooth speaker delivers powerful 360° sound and offers an impressive 16 hours of play time.
Braun Series 9 Men's Electric Foil Shaver and Charge Station
$324.94 $249.94 at Walmart
The Braun Series 9 features five synchronized shaving elements to capture more hair and is 100% waterproof. The electric shaver is designed to last up to seven years and is on sale at Walmart for $249.94.
George Foreman 15+ Serving Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill
$99 $59 at Walmart
The George Foreman electric grill has room for over 15 servings and can be used indoors or outdoors. The grill also features a fat-removing slope and is currently $40 off at Walmart.
Keurig K-Latte Single Serve K-Cup Coffee & Latte Maker
$99 $89 at Walmart
Enjoy lattes and coffee with the Keurig K-Latte coffee maker from Walmart. The single serve coffee maker comes with a milk frother and can make delicious lattes in minutes.
More Father's Day sales:
- Amazon - deals on appliances, smart home devices and more
- Walmart - savings on tech, tools, grills and more
- Home Depot - savings and free shipping on grills
- Fitbit - save up to $50 on Father's Day gifts
- Newegg - deals on laptops, TVs, speakers and more
- Best Buy - savings on wearables, headphones, speakers and more
- Nordstrom - a selection of clothing, shoes and accessories
- Target - gift ideas for dad that include headphones, cameras and more
- Mixbook - 40-50% off Father's Day bestsellers
