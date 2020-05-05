Extraction on Netflix will get a sequel after smashing viewing records

The Chris Hemsworth Netflix action movie Extraction is getting a sequel, it's been revealed. Joe Russo, who wrote the script for the film and produced it with his brother Anthony, has made a deal to write the sequel. The hope is that Hemsworth will return to the role of mercenary Tyler Rake, and that director Sam Hargrave will come back, too.

Those decisions, though, won't be made until the script is completed. It's also unclear whether this will be a sequel or a prequel. That will be determined during the writing process. "We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience," Joe Russo told Deadline, which broke the news.

If you've seen the movie (spoilers follow), you'll know things didn't look good for Hemsworth's Tyler Rake at the end of Extraction. The ambiguous ending Russo mentions, though, leaves open the possibility that Rake survived his injuries, ready for another mission.

The movie is projected to be Netflix's biggest ever in terms of viewing figures, no doubt helped by having an audience that can't go to the theater during the lockdown.

EXTRACTION is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix — with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks.

Hemsworth has been tweeting enthusiastically about Extraction since release, suggesting a sequel wouldn't be too much of a hard sell.

Making this film was one of the most exhausting but rewarding experiences I've ever had. We set out to make the most insane, intense action film and I'm beyond proud of what we've achieved.

Hargrave, Hemsworth and the Russos previously worked together on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which set the stage for their collaboration on Extraction.

If Extraction attracts more than 90 million views over the four weeks since its release on April 24 as Netflix projects, the movie will surpass the success Mark Wahlberg action comedy Spenser Confidential (85 million) and the Ryan Reynolds action movie 6 Underground (83 million). These numbers are based on Netflix's methodology of counting a view based on just two minutes of playback.

Did Extraction's choice of setting help its success?

The Russo brothers believe that the massive numbers garnered by Extraction was also due to their decision to shoot in India, which they first visited during media tours for their Avengers movies.

"We were shocked we couldn't think of a significant Western action film that had shot there, and the cultural elements just supercharged the storytelling," Joe Russo said.

Extraction is streaming now, and it's well worth a look.