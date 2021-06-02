Early Prime Day deals start today with TV sales from $99

With today's announcement of Prime Day's official date, Amazon has launched a number of early Prime Day deals exclusively for its members. What's more, the biggest discounts are seeing TV deals for as little as $99 this morning, offering up some big savings on budget displays that rival last year's offerings during the main event.

If you've been holding out for Amazon Prime Day deals for a cheap TV, then, we'd recommend casting your eye over these offers. You'll find both budget 720p and 4K Fire OS displays on sale right now with prices that match those of last year's offers.

These TV deals start at just $99, a price reserved for the 24-inch, 720p Insignia model, but you're still saving $70 over the original $169.99 MSRP. Plus, you can upgrade to a 32-inch Toshiba screen for $129.99 (was $199.99).

However, this $309.99 Toshiba 4K display is offering particularly strong value ahead of Prime Day TV deals. You're getting a fantastic price on a 50-inch set here and saving $120 over the $429.99 MSRP as well. You'll also find a cheaper 43-inch Insignia model available for $219.99 (was $319.99) as well.

That means we may not see these discounts beaten when Prime Day TV deals do roll around on June 21 / 22, and we may even see stock dwindle by then as these are particularly popular discounts.

Today's best early Prime Day TV deals

Insignia 24-inch 720p TV: $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon

At just $99.99, this Insignia TV is offering excellent value. Sure, you're only picking up a 720p resolution on a particularly small 24-inch display, but grabbing a smart TV with plenty of apps and Alexa compatibility for under $100 feels great.

Toshiba 32-inch 720p TV: $199.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Amazon has cut the price of this Toshiba Fire display in its early Prime Day TV deals today, which means you can pick up the 32-inch 720p smart TV for just $129.99. That's perfect if you're looking for a secondary display.

Insignia 43-inch 4K TV: $319.99 $219.99 at Amazon

You can save $100 on this Insignia 43-inch display, now coming in at just $219.99. That's an excellent price for a UHD display fully outfitted with Amazon's Fire OS and Alexa compatibility.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K TV: $429.99 $309.99 at Amazon

The most expensive offer in today's early Prime Day TV deals still only costs $309.99, which remains firmly in the budget category. You're saving $120 and getting a stunning price on this larger 50-inch display, complete with all the Fire OS features you would expect as well.

More TV deals

We're rounding up plenty more cheap TV deals every week, but you'll also find a range of OLED TV prices have fallen over the last few months if you're looking for a more premium set as well. If you're after something to watch, check out the latest Amazon Fire Stick deals and sales.