Early Labor Day sales are slashing prices on RTX gaming laptop deals

RTX gaming laptop deals no longer break the bank, and this weekend's early Labor Day sales are proving that and then some. Not only are the offers floating around this weekend offering up the latest GPUs, but there's some serious power inside keeping them all running nicely as well. That means well-rounded gaming extravagance, with savings reaching well over $1,000.

Our top gaming laptop deals feature the Dell G7 this weekend, with our favorite of the two being the cheaper $1,159.99 model. You're saving $820 here, and picking up an absolute steal thanks to the RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD / 1TB HDD and 144Hz 17.3-inch display on this rig. You do drop down to an 8th generation i5 processor, but at this price point it's well worth it to do so.

Or, you can splash out with an incredible $1,180 saving on a turbo-charged 15.6-inch version, offering a 512GB SSD but RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics, a blistering 9th generation i9 processor and 16GB RAM.

Of course, if you're looking for cheaper gaming laptop deals in the early Labor Day sales, you'll find more budget-minded offers further down the page as well. Or, you can check out our full roundup of this week's best cheap gaming laptop sales as well.

The best gaming laptop deals in the early Labor Day sales

Dell G7 17.3-inch gaming laptop: $1,979.99 $1,159.99 at Dell

There's a lot to love about this Dell G7 gaming laptop deal. Not only are you saving $820 and bringing that price down to an excellent $1,159 but there's some serious power stacked underneath a massive 17.3-inch 144Hz display as well. RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics, a 256GB SSD paired with 1TB HDD and 16GB RAM all go a long way, and at this price dropping down to an 8th generation i7 processor is more than worth it.

Dell G7 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $3,079.99 $1,899.99 at Dell

If you want to push the boat out a little further, however, you can save an astonishing $1,180 on this RTX 2080 rig. That's not all, because there's an eye-watering octa-core 9th generation i9 processor hiding inside this 15.6-inch chassis, with a 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM as well.

More Labor Day gaming laptop deals

Asus ROG Strix G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $999.99 $879.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking to spend a little less, this Asus ROG Strix gaming laptop deal comes in at just $879 in the early Labor Day sales. That's a great price for a 10th generation i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics as well.

Razer Blade 15 Base 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,799.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

This Razer Blade 15 drops the RTX 2070 graphics of similarly priced models up above, but adds in a 10th generation i7 processor for the cash. That brings it squarely between our two top offers in terms of value for money, and while you're still getting RTX 2060 graphics in here (as well as 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD) we'd only grab this if you're really concerned about running an 8th generation processor.

