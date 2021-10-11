Early Black Friday deals continue at Amazon: TVs, AirPods, Instant Pot, and more

Amazon kicked off the Black Friday shopping season by launching its Epic Deals sale last week with "Black Friday-worthy" deals on everything from tech, fashion, appliances, toys, and smart home devices. Amazon's early Black Friday deals continue today, and we're rounding up all the best offers for you below on AirPods, the Instant Pot, TVs, laptops, and more.

Some of our favorite bargains from the bunch include the best-selling Instant Pot Duo Crisp on sale for a record-low price of $119.95 (was $199.99), the brilliant AirPods Pro marked down to $179 (was $249), and Apple's Macbook Air M1 down to its lowest price ever of $849.99 (was $999).



If you're looking to snag early Black Friday TV deals, Amazon has the all-new Insignia 55-inch QLED TV marked down to just $479.99 (was $649.99) and LG's stunning 65-inch C1 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,796.99.



See more of today's best early Black Friday deals from Amazon below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, and we can't guarantee you'll see a better price at Amazon's official Black Friday 2021 sale.

Early Black Friday deals at Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $33.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $33.99 at Amazon's Epic Deals sale. That's the best deal we've seen this year and only $9 more than last year's Black Friday price.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Get the all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for just $99.99. That's the lowest price we've seen for the 10-inch tablet that allows you to enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, and Hulu and provides up to 12 hours of battery life.

Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer: $119.99 $99.95 at Amazon

Save $20.04 - Amazon's early Black Friday deals include the top-rated Instant Vortex air fryer on sale for $99.95 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The 4-in-1 air fryer can air fry, bake, roast, and reheat and features one-touch smart programs for quick and convenient meals.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: $199.99 $119.95 at Amazon

Save $80 - The Instant Pot is always a Black Friday favorite, and Amazon just dropped the pressure cooker down to a record-low price of $119.95. The Instant Pot Duo Crisp combines 11 different kitchens appliances in one, including an air fryer lid so you can make all your favorite fried foods with 90% less oil.

Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum: $195.69 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $55.70 - Amazon's early Black Friday sale has the Bissell PowerGlide vacuum on sale for just $139.99. Designed for pet owners, the ultra-slim vacuum weighs less than 9.5 lbs and includes three different tools so you can clean hard-to-reach areas. Today's deal is only $5 more than the previous all-time low and a fantastic price for a powerful stick vacuum.

AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $109 at Amazon

Save $50 - The cheapest AirPods deal from Amazon is the AirPods with wired charging case that are on sale for $109 - just $10 more than the record-low price. We only see prices drop below this $119 position during major sales events like Black Friday, which means you're still getting a great deal on Apple's 2019 AirPods, even if they have dropped down to $99 before.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179 at Amazon

Save $70 - If you want noise cancellation with your Apple earbuds, Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $179 right now. That's the best deal we've seen all year and just $10 more than last year's Black Friday price. As of right now, the wireless earbuds are currently in stock and ready to ship, so we'd recommend snapping up this epic deal while you can.

Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020): $999 $849.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - Pick up TechRadar's top-rated laptop of 2021 for its lowest ever price in today's early Black Friday deals at Amazon. With a superb new processor, class-leading battery life, and novel fanless design, the 2020 MacBook Air M1 is a stellar buy if you're looking for a machine that performs as well as it looks.

Insignia 55-inch F50 Series Smart 4K QLED Fire TV (2021): $649.99 $479.99 at Amazon

Save $170 - For a limited time, you can get the all-new Insignia 55-inch QLED TV on sale for just $479.99. Not only will you get a 4K image with Quantum Dot technology, but the Insignia set also includes smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control. This is the best deal you can find right now and an incredible price for a QLED TV.

Sony 75-inch X80J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,499.99 $1,098 at Amazon

Save $150 - Amazon has this Sony 75-inch 4K TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,098. The smart TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Sony’s powerful X1 4K HDR processor and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for smart home compatibility and hands-free control.

LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,796 at Amazon

Save $703 - One of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen, Amazon has the brilliant LG C1 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,796 at Amazon. It's one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio. If you're after the best price-to-performance ratio, the C1 OLED comes with our highest recommendation – especially now that it's getting a $700 discount.

See more of the best cheap TV deals and sales, and if you're looking for more tech bargains you can see our guide to the upcoming Amazon Black Friday deals event.