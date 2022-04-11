DJI Mini 3 leak points to imminent take-off for compact drone

Audio player loading…

A new DJI Mini 3 leak has arrived in the slipstream of last week's revealing video of the compact drone, with an internal calendar pointing towards a launch later this month.

A DJI product training calendar, shared by @DealsDrone on Twitter, appears to show that staff will be briefed on a new product (most likely the DJI Mini 3) from April 20, ahead of a likely release on April 28.

DJI has new product training after April 20, the new product is Mini 3 (I think), and the release date is guessed to be April 28 pic.twitter.com/OohhfuupkXApril 8, 2022 See more

This isn't a precise a release date, with the post stating that "the release date is guessed to be April 28", but it does give us a likely window for the arrival of one of the most exciting drone releases of the year.

What still isn't yet clear is how many DJI Mini 3 models we'll be treated to. All of the leaks so far, which have included retail product packaging and that leaked video, have pointed towards a DJI Mini 3 Pro.

This would be the first 'Pro' model DJI has released for its Mini series, which has traditionally been an entry-level range for beginners. That means a standard DJI Mini 3 could also be on the cards, given that the Mini 3 Pro would likely be a pricier affair – particularly if it comes with the rumored DJI RC controller.

But, so far, we haven't yet seen any leaks for a more traditional successor to the DJI Mini 2, which we still rate as one of the best drones you can buy. The Mini 3 Pro rumors so far point towards obstacle-avoidance sensors, a larger 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and a new battery, but questions still remain. Fortunately, it doesn't look like we'll need to wait long to see them answered.

Analysis: DJI Mini 3 mysteries remain

A previously leaked Mini 3 Pro video shows what appear to be front-facing obstacle avoidance sensors and a new gimbal design that could support vertical video. (Image credit: @DealsDrone)

Recent DJI launches have seen major leaks and rumors start to ramp up around 4-6 weeks before an official announcement – so this new leak only boosts the likelihood of a launch sometime in the next few weeks.

If that's the case, we can expect to see more leaks appear throughout April, as retailers start to receive stock. If the Mini 3 follows the same disastrous launch pattern of the DJI Mini 2, we could even see someone buy one in Best Buy ahead of the full announcement.

While recent leaks have revealed a lot about what we can expect from the sub-250g drone, a lot of questions do remain. For example, will the DJI Mini 3 Pro will joined by a standard Mini 3? If not, what will happen to the current DJI Mini 3? And will the Mini 3 Pro be available without that leaked RC controller?

The latter is particularly important because one of the main appeals of the DJI Mini 2 (aside from its compact size) is its price tag. At $449 / £419 / AU$749, it's effectively the affordable compact camera in DJI's lineup, so it seems unlikely that DJI would abandon that price point altogether with a pricer 'Pro' model.

Whether than means the arrival of a standard DJI Mini 3, or simply different bundles for the DJI Mini 3 Pro, is something we'll have to wait until later this month to find out for sure.