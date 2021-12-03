Trending

Didn't find a Cyber Monday TV deal? These Sony 4K TVs have you covered

Some discounts didn't stop after Cyber Monday

Sony X85J TV
Sony makes some top-tier TVs, so it's well worth paying attention when they're on sale. And despite Black Friday and Cyber Monday now being over, you can still get some very tasty discounts on one particular Sony screen.

The Sony X85J is a mid-range 4K TV, boasting Ultra HD resolution, HDR support, and the new Google TV smart platform – an upgraded version of the Android TV OS previously used on most Sony sets.

The 50-inch model has seen a great $100 discount, bringing it down to just $748 – the same price as the 43-inch size. So if you want to upgrade to a larger size at no extra cost, this is the Sony TV for you.

You can save even more on larger sizes, of course, with a 55-inch X85J going for $848 after a $150 discount, and a 65-inch X85J going for $998 after $200 was slashed from the list price.

Today's best Sony 4K TV deal

Sony 50-inch X85J 4K Smart TV: $849

Sony 50-inch X85J 4K Smart TV: $849 $748 at Best Buy
Save $100 This Sony 4K TV doesn't pack an OLED panel, but you're still getting a knockout 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR, and Alexa support. Don't forget the HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen gaming either.

55-inch: $1,199 $998 | 65-inch: $1,199 $998

Sony's 2021 TV range has largely course-corrected from connectivity absences the previous year, adding support for HDMI 2.1 across most of its LCD and OLED screens. 

That means you can get 4K/120Hz support when plugging in a Sony PS5, or even an Xbox Series X – though you should not that HDR gaming will revert to 1080p. It can't do everything, at least not all at once.

You can see more TV deals that are still live with our Best Buy Black Friday deals guide.

Henry St Leger

Henry is TechRadar's News & Features Editor, covering the stories of the day with verve, moxie, and aplomb. He's spent the past three years reporting on TVs, projectors and smart speakers as well as gaming and VR – including a stint as the website's Home Cinema Editor – and has been interviewed live on both BBC World News and Channel News Asia, discussing the future of transport and 4K resolution televisions respectively. As a graduate of English Literature and persistent theatre enthusiast, he'll usually be found forcing Shakespeare puns into his technology articles, which he thinks is what the Bard would have wanted. Bylines include Edge, T3, and Little White Lies.
