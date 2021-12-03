Didn't find a Cyber Monday TV deal? These Sony 4K TVs have you covered

Sony makes some top-tier TVs, so it's well worth paying attention when they're on sale. And despite Black Friday and Cyber Monday now being over, you can still get some very tasty discounts on one particular Sony screen.

The Sony X85J is a mid-range 4K TV, boasting Ultra HD resolution, HDR support, and the new Google TV smart platform – an upgraded version of the Android TV OS previously used on most Sony sets.

The 50-inch model has seen a great $100 discount, bringing it down to just $748 – the same price as the 43-inch size. So if you want to upgrade to a larger size at no extra cost, this is the Sony TV for you.

You can save even more on larger sizes, of course, with a 55-inch X85J going for $848 after a $150 discount, and a 65-inch X85J going for $998 after $200 was slashed from the list price.

Sony 50-inch X85J 4K Smart TV: $849 $748 at Best Buy

Save $100 – This Sony 4K TV doesn't pack an OLED panel, but you're still getting a knockout 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR, and Alexa support. Don't forget the HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen gaming either. 55-inch: $1,199 $998 | 65-inch: $1,199 $998



Sony's 2021 TV range has largely course-corrected from connectivity absences the previous year, adding support for HDMI 2.1 across most of its LCD and OLED screens.

That means you can get 4K/120Hz support when plugging in a Sony PS5, or even an Xbox Series X – though you should not that HDR gaming will revert to 1080p. It can't do everything, at least not all at once.

