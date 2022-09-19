Dhanush's Tamil hit Thiruchitrambalam gets OTT release date

Audio player loading…

Tamil star Dhanush is going through a happening phase in his career now. The man, who just a couple of months ago starred in the Hollywood Netflix film The Gray Man, is having a slew of Tamil movies awaiting release before the year-end.

The talented actor, who also starred in the late last year Hindi release Atrangi Re, will have Naane Varuven hitting the theatres on September 29. It will clash at the box-office with Mani Ratnam's historical Ponniyin Selvan. And before the year ends, Dhanush's bi-lingual film Vaathi (Sir in Telugu) will also arrive.

There is a huge anticipation around Naane Varuven as it reunites the combo of Selvaraghavan, Dhanush, and Yuvan Shankar Raja for the first time in 16 years. Directed by his brother Selvaraghavan, Naane Varuven is billed as a psychological thriller, with Dhanush in a dual role, one of which is said to be the antagonist. Indhuja Ravichandran, Elli AvRam, Prabhu, Yogi Babu and Shelly Kishore are also in the cast.

Amidst this, Thiruchitrambalam, the recent Dhanush hit loved by both the critics and audience, is all set for its OTT premiere.

Sun Pictures, which is the production house behind the film, officially announced that Thiruchitrambalam will release on the SunNXT OTT platform starting September 23, 2022.

Will it stream on Netflix?

The most anticipated #Thiruchitrambalam streaming worldwide from Sept 23rd only on #SunNXT! Watch it in 4K and Dolby Atmos!#ThiruchitrambalamOnSunNXT@dhanushkraja @anirudhofficial #Bharathiraja @JoinPrakashRaj @MithranRJawahar @priya_Bshankar #NithyaMenen #RaashiiKhanna pic.twitter.com/pGUNchjN9jSeptember 19, 2022 See more

Thiruchitrambalam is Dhanush's theatrical release - it released on August 18 --- after four back-to-back OTT releases - Jagame Thandhiram, Atrangi Re, Maaran and The Gray Man.

Thiruchitrambalam stars Nithya Menen, Rashi Khanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bharathiraja and Prakash Raj. It is directed by Mithran R Jawahar, who had previously worked with Dhanush in films like Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty and Uthamaputhiran --- incidentally, all the three were remakes of Telugu hits. Thiruchitrambalam was the duo's first the original film together.

The question is will it stream on Netflix, too? For, movies made by Sun Pictures in the past have streamed on both the platforms. Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan were made available by both the streamers simultaneously.

Thiruchitrambalam is a big hit and has raked in more than Rs 150 crores, according to reports. In all, Dhanush will have four releases this year. It reflects the prolificity of the happening star.