The Gray Man star Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam looks to be a mass hit

Dhanush has been experiencing a weird Dickensian the best of times and the worst of times.

The Gray Man star has been confirmed for its sequel, something of a vindication of his rising popularity globally. On the other hand, in his home State Tamil Nadu, thing were not all that bright. Many of his recent movies (in theatres and OTT) Maaran, Jagame Thanthiram were failures. His Hindi movie Atrangi Re, though interesting had a limited impact of it being an OTT release at the height of the pandemic.

Personally too, things were not looking up for Dhanush as he had announced separation from his wife of 19 years.

Dhanush desperately needed a mass masala movie to reclaim his mojo in his home turf. And that is what his newest release in cinema halls Thiruchitrambalam seems to have done. The film, which is unambiguously a mainstream offering, is not only getting praised but is also restoring Dhanush's pull as a star at the box-office.

Thiruchitrambalam and Dhanush: Both are convincing

As a movie, Thiruchitrambalam takes its cues from VIP, arguably the most liked and celebrated mainstream masala movie in Dhanush's filmography. Thiruchitrambalam, even in its location and tonality, is similar to VIP. Thiruchitrambalam is both a rom-com and a slice of life drama on domestic life. Dhanush plays the innocent, good for nothing guy and has some issues with his family. Dhanush revels in such characters, which allows him to showboat his star material as well showcase his acting prowess. We have seen that in Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Raanjhanaa, and of course, VIP.

Mithran Jawahar, who had earlier directed Dhanush in Yaaradi Nee Mohini, has infused the film with relatable humour and comedy, another of the actor's strong point. Thiruchitrambalam also stars Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Raashi Khanna, Bharathiraja and Prakash Raj.

In the face of the triumph of big budgeted movies like RRR and Vikram in recent times, the victory of Thiruchitrambalam is satisfying as it reaffirms the belief that a good story told well is good enough for a movie to do well.

The film's other strength is the way the other characters are written. Steeped in realism, they are believable and bankable. Nithya Menen is especially terrific as the hero's friend.

As one of the reviews said, "Thiruchitramabalam treats you to an extreme close-up of everyday people and their everyday problems. It is also a gentle reminder that you don't need a lot of guns to blow the audiences' minds."