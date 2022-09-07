Ponniyin Selvan may not match Bahubali in extravaganza, but will be no less interesting

Audio player loading…

On a year, when we have had pan-Indian blockbusters from South India like RRR, KGF-2 and Vikram, yet another contender is now looming. Ponniyin Selvan 1, based on one of the most loved Tamil historicals of the same name, is set for theatrical release on September 30. Helmed by ace director Mani Ratnam, the film has been a labour of love, and it stars, among others, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Many big names in the Tamil film industry ranging from MGR to Kamal Haasan had wanted to bring Ponniyin Selvan to celluloid. But all those efforts did not fructify for various reasons. Finally, it is the determination and the steadfastness of Mani Ratnam that is bringing the writer Kalki authored novel, which was first serialised in the editions of magazine Kalki from October 29 1950 to May 16 1954, to the silver screen.

Inevitably, for a novel that has captured the imagination of the Tamils in myriad ways, the expectation on the film is enormous and daunting. Everyone has an idea and imagination of the characters. But Mani Ratnam is unfazed of it all, and is already on record confidently stating that this will be "his unabashed vision and perspective" of the novel.

Ponniyin Selvan: What's the verdict on the trailer?

As it happened, the first audio single from the film, set to tune by the maestro A R Rahman, and the film's small teaser did not carry positive reports.

But the film's trailer, which was released yesterday at a glittering function that was attended by the superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, has already impressed the fans. As befitting a historical, it is imposing and grand. Understandably, there is also the comparison with Rajamouli's Bahubali, which was also a larger-than-life period film.

The Mani Ratnam movie may not match the two-part Telugu hit's extravaganza, Ponniyin Selvan, which is also in two instalments (Mani has apparently shot both), is no less impressive and imposing. The two-part franchise has been shot on a budget of Rs 500 crore. The scenes, going by the trailer, carry all the grandeur and resplendence, and the actors too look the part. Some quibble over their pronunciation and diction is there, but they can be brushed aside. Overall, Ponniyin Selvan's trailer makes one too look forward to the film with hope. Mani's efforts shine through the trailer.

Meanwhile, the remaining songs of the film were also launched yesterday. The songs Ponni Nadhi and Chola Chola had been released earlier. Four more songs, set to Rahman, dropped yesterday namely, Alaikadal, Devaralan Attam, Sol, and Ratchasa Maamane.