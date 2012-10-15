Acer continues Windows 8 roll out with new all-in-one PCs

Acer is certainly making Windows 8 its business, Monday announcing two new all-in-one (AIO) desktop PCs featuring the incoming OS.

The Aspire 7600U and 5600U Series are slim, edge-to-edge models with a "floating" design thanks to semi-transparent, frameless enclosure, the company said in a press release.

Pinched down to just 1.4 inches thin, the models come with either a 27- or 23-inch full HD screen.

Select variants are also equipped with 10-point capacitive touch, the release said. For those receptive to finger tips, an 80-degree recline adds an ergo-friendly element.

An Acer spokeswoman confirmed, however, that all models will be able to tilt to the same incline.

Ready to go

Acer's AlwaysConnect technology is a hallmark feature of the AIOs, allowing users to get online faster and wake their device up using remote devices, like a smartphone.

Thanks to Acer Instant On, available as an option, users receive instant-resume functionality in 1.5 seconds flat.

Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 5ms response time with "discrete graphics" also make the 7600U and 5600U ideal for viewing and gaming.

Both feature an HDMI output and at least one HDMI input for audio and visual transfer using a single cable. The HDMI input dock can hook up to a gaming console, too.

Differentiated

The 27-inch Aspire 7600U is powered by an Intel Core i5 3210M processor capable of hitting 3.1GHz, 8GB memory and Nvidia GT640M graphics, Acer said.

A combo Blu-ray drive/DVD player and dual HDMI inputs also accompany the bigger AIO.

The Aspire 5600U, meanwhile, sports the 23-inch screen. Acer said versions can come with the same 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 3210 processor, though standard starts with a 3110M chip.

Acer's Aspire 5600U can come with or without touch

Aspire AIO buyers can also get up to 8GM of memory while also receiving a SuperMulti optical drive and a solo HDMI input.

Acer loaded the desktops with multi-in-one card readers and generous 1TB hard drives for loads of archival storage.

Though the 7600U has four USB 2.0 ports and the 5600U three, both have Bluetooth wireless connectivity plus two USB 3.0 ports.

Where the differences really appear for the PCs is in the pricing and availability.

The Aspire 7600U, which only comes touch-enabled, goes on sale in late November starting at $1,899.

Acer is selling the Aspire 5600U starting at $999.99 beginning Oct. 26. That's for a non-touch model - get one responsive to touch and the price jumps to $1,149.

Both will be available through U.S. retailers on a limited one-year warranty, and Acer is packing both with a VESA mount kit for easy wall hanging.

Screens sold separately

For those looking just for a screen, Acer ambled out two touch-enabled monitors Monday, too.

The 23-inch T232HL has 1080p resolution and IPS technology for wide-angled viewing. It runs $500.

The T272HL measures 27 inches and has a spruced up Vertical Alignment panel. Acer is selling this model for $700.

Both have a 100 million to one contrast ratio, 5ms response time and VGA, DVI and HDMI inputs.

Nab either one sometime this month.

Via Engadget (1), (2)