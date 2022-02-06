Valentine's Day deal at 1-800-Flowers: save up to 40% on flowers and gifts

February 14 is officially a week away, and if you're still searching for the perfect gift, then Valentine's Day flowers can be a fantastic option. Luckily for you, 1-800-Flowers Valentine's Day deal includes up to 40% up to Valentine's Day gifts for a limited time.



1-800-Flowers Valentine's Day gift selection not only includes beautiful bouquets, but the florist also offers gourmet chocolates, stuffed animals, robes, and more. 1-800-Flowers uses a local florist, so your arrangement is guaranteed to arrive fresh and on time. Starting on Thursday through Valentine's Day, you'll be charged an additional fee, and depending on your location, you can select same-day delivery if your order is placed before 2:30 PM.

Valentine's Day deal: 1-800-Flowers

1-800-Flowers: save up to 40% on top Valentine's Day gifts

1-800-Flowers Valentine's Day deal is offering up to 40% off top Valentine's Day gifts which include a wide range of floral bouquets as well as chocolates, gift baskets, stuffed animals, and more. An additional fee will be applied for Valentine's Day delivery date, and several floral arrangements are available for same-day delivery.

