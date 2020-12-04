Christmas deals at Amazon: iPads, Instant Pot, smartwatches, robot vacuums, and more

There are 21 days until Christmas, which means you have just weeks left to order the perfect gift for family and friends. Amazon is here to help this year with Christmas deals on a slew of best-selling gifts like iPads, the Instant Pot, coffee makers, headphones, robot vacuums, and more. We've sorted through all the offers, and we've listed the best Christmas deals from Amazon below.

Our favorite tech Christmas bargains include a $50 discount on the all-new Apple Watch 6, the Apple AirPods in stock and on sale for $159.98, and a rare $40 price cut on the iPad Air bringing the price down to $569.



If you're looking for gifts for the home, Amazon has the best-selling Instant Pot Duo marked down to $99, the Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker on sale for $79, and a $130 price cut on the iRobot Roomba robot vacuum.

Amazon also has discounts on stocking stuffer ideas, like the Fire TV Stick Lite for just $17.99 or the all-new Echo Dot with a free smart bulb on sale for $29.99.



See more of the top Christmas deals from Amazon below, and keep in mind that stock is limited, and we've already seen delayed shipping on some popular items, so recommend snagging these bargains now before it's too late.

Christmas deals at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $159.98 at Amazon

The best AirPods deal we've seen today, Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $160. That's a $40 discount for the wireless earbuds, which can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.

Instant Pot IP-DUO80 pressure cooker - stainless steel: $139.95 $99 at Amazon

Save $40 - This Instant Pot is now under $100 at Amazon, a decent saving on the 8-Qt model. The multi-cooker comes complete with all the fast cooking you'd expect from the nation's favorite multi-cooker, but also offers an easy to clean, fingerprint resistant stainless steel design to boot... plus it holds eight liters of liquid.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349.99 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a $50 price cut at Amazon, with a $29 additional discount at checkout. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking.

iRobot Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum: $379.99 $249 at Amazon

Save $130 - Tired of vacuuming the floors? So were we until we got a robot vacuum. These robot helpers sweep up the mess in your house and then head back to their cradle for a good night's rest. Their High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat and dog allergens, while the 3-stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and dust on the floor.

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) bundle with Sengled Bluetooth bulb: $59.98 $20.99 at Amazon

Save $31 - A fantastic bundled deal, Amazon has the all-new Echo Dot and Sengled Bluetooth bulb on sale for just $28.99. The smart bulb works with Alexa, so you can use your Echo device to control your lights.View Deal

23andMe DNA Test: $199 $129 at Amazon

A unique gift idea, you can save $70 on the 23andMe DNA test at Amazon. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 85 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test.

COSORI Air Fryer Max XL: $119.99 $85.98 at Amazon

Save $34 - A popular gift idea this year, Amazon has the Cosori Air Fryer on sale for $85.98. The 5.8-quart fryer includes 11 one-touch presets and prepares your favorite fried foods with less oil.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - A great stocking stuffer idea, you can get the all-new Fire TV Stick Lite for just $17.99. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Keurig K-Classic coffee maker: $89.99 $79 at Amazon

You can pick up this Keurig pod coffee machine for $10 less right now. The K-Classic coffee maker offers up 6- to 10-ounce brews from a 48-ounce water reservoir which is good for at least six cups before refilling.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch: $249.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $120 - Everything you could want in a smartwatch is in the Vivoactive 3 from Garmin: GPS, heart rate monitoring, fitness apps, and all the usual step and activity tracking too. Now that Amazon is selling the watch for just $129.99, it's the perfect time to buy.View Deal

All-new Blink Security Camera $99.99 $64.99 at Amazon

The all-new Blink security camera is getting a rare $35 price cut at Amazon's holiday sale. The weather-resistant HD security camera helps monitor your home day or night and features two-way audio so you can hear and talk with visitors.

Apple iPad Air 4 | 64GB | Wi-Fi: $599 $569.99 at Amazon

Save $30 – This deal saves you $30 on the most affordable configuration of Apple's newest iPad, with its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen and 12MP rear camera. It's now back-ordered, but can be delivered before Christmas if you place your order soon.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Get the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for just $44.99. That's a 50% discount for the 5-inch display that works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to watch your favorite content and connect with family and friends from around the world.View Deal

Nespresso by De'Longhi Espresso Machine Bundle: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon

If you want to bring the cafe into your house, this Nespresso machine is the way to do it. The fast-heat system can reach the ideal temperature in 25 seconds, and cools down in minutes. It's also $100 off the regular price, so grab one before it's gone.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: $199.95 $119 at Amazon

Save $80 on the best-selling Beats Solo3 wireless headphones at Amazon today. These wireless headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life, Apple's W1 chip for perfect pairing, and work with Siri for hands-free control.

