Cheapest 4G phones in India for March 2018

The adoption rate of 4G phones saw a four-fold increase last year because of the disruption in the telecom market as well as the dip in the cost of internet. Its reach has penetrated every corner of India, including the remote corners of the country. While Reliance Jio, Micromax etc. work on developing 4G feature phones, smartphones still remain the future.

Keeping this in mind, we’re going to look at some of the cheapest 4G handsets available right now.

If the budget of your budget doesn't matter, check out our list of the best smartphones of 2018.

Otherwise, if you're looking to spend a little more without having to empty your pockets, read our list of the best smartphones available in the market under Rs 7000.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A

OS: Android 7.1 | Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 720 | CPU: 1.4 GHz Quad-Core | RAM: 2GB/3GB | Storage: 16GB/32GB | Battery: 3,000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Good build and design

Steady performance

IR sensor

No fingerprint sensor

Xiaomi's most affordable 4G smartphone will cost you Rs 4,999 for the base variant. It comes with a 5-inch HD display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset coupled with 2GB/3GB RAM and an onboard storage of 16GB/32GB which can further be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

There's a 13-megapixel rear camera and a front-facing 5-megapixel camera. The phone draws power from a 3,000 mAh battery which is more than sufficient to last for a day.

The Redmi 5A is quite possibly the best and the cheapest 4G smartphone that you can get without burning a hole in your pocket.

Read the full review: Xiaomi Redmi 5A

Karbonn Aura

OS: Android 4.4 | Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 480 x 854 | CPU: 1.2 GHz Quad-Core | RAM: 512MB | Storage: 8GB | Battery: 2,000mAh | Rear camera: 5MP | Front camera: 2MP

Big display

Battery life

Older Android version

Karbonn is one of the major players in the budget-market segment. The manufacturer offers a wide range of choices as far as smartphones are concerned and the Aura is just one of the many 4G phones it offers.

Priced at Rs 3,449, the handset can be bought from a number of online retailers in the country.

Swipe Elite Star

OS: Android 6.0 | Screen size: 4-inch | Resolution: 480 x 800 | CPU: 1.5 GHz Quad-Core | RAM: 1GB | Storage: 16GB | Battery: 2,000mAh | Rear camera: 5MP | Front camera: 1.3MP

Battery life

OS

Smaller display

Joining the long list of Swipe-branded 4G phones is the Elite Star, which comes with a fairly decent hardware specs sheet under the hood, especially for its price tag of Rs 3,999. The fact that it has 16GB of storage by default (expandable) is quite a bonus here.

Karbonn Quattro L45

OS: Android 5.1 | Screen size: 4.5-inch | Resolution: 480 x 854 | CPU: 1 GHz Octa-Core | RAM: 1GB | Storage: 8GB | Battery: 1,800mAh | Rear camera: 5MP | Front camera: 2MP

Battery life

CPU

Older Android version

Yet another Karbonn offering on this list, the Quattro L45 has been around for quite some time now. The handset is slightly on the expensive side when compared to the other devices on this list.

You can get this phone via online retailers for Rs 4,599.

LYF Wind 7S

OS: Android 6.0 | Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1280 | CPU: 1.3 GHz Quad-Core | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB | Battery: 2,250mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 5MP

Display

Battery life

CPU

Price

This is one of the best 4G handsets available in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. The device will set you back by Rs 6,199, which is fairly justified given the kind of hardware it packs.

Karbonn Titanium 3D - PLEX

OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow | Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 480 x 854 | CPU: 1.2 GHz Quad-Core | RAM: 512MB | Storage: 8GB | Battery: 2,300mAh | Rear camera: 3MP | Front camera: 0.3MP

Big display

Internal Storage

Less RAM

Front camera

Next on the list comes the Karbonn Titanium 3D - PLEX. The handset comes with an upgraded version of the Android as compared to other Karbonn phones listed above.

It can be easily bought through online retailers at a starting price of Rs 2,999.

