Cheap TV deals from Amazon starting at just $119.99

If you're looking to pick up a cheap TV deal before the holidays, Amazon has you covered with a slew of Fire TVs from brands like Insignia and Toshiba, starting at just $119. While Amazon's TV deals won't ship in time for Christmas, today's offers are the lowest prices we've ever seen, and some discounts beat what we saw during Black Friday.



All of Amazon's cheap TV deals include the Fire TV experience, which allows you to stream movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more. The Fire TVs also feature a handy voice remote with Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control compatible smart home devices.



We've listed the best cheap TV deals from Amazon below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so if you see a price you like, we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

Cheap TV deals at Amazon

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $199.99 Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - If you're looking for a smaller budget set, Amazon has this Insignia 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $119.99. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen (just $20 more than the record-low), it's the best deal you can find right now and not a bad price for an HD TV with the Fire OS and a handy Alexa voice remote.

Insignia 43-inch 4K UHD Fire TV: $289.99 Insignia 43-inch 4K UHD Fire TV: $289.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Another cheap TV deal if you're looking for a small display, Amazon has this Insignia 43-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $249.99. A fantastic value, the 43-inch set includes 4K HD resolution, the Fire TV OS, and an Alexa voice remote.

Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $449.99 Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $449.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Our favorite cheap TV deal from Amazon is this 50-inch 4K smart TV from Insignia on sale for just $299.99. That's the lowest price we've found for the 50-inch set that comes with the Fire OS, 4K Ultra HD, and DTS Studio Sound.

All-New Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $519.99 All-New Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $519.99 $379.99 at Amazon

Save $140 - Amazon is offering an impressive $140 discount on the all-new Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV. Packed with premium features, the 2021 set includes Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Fire operating system for seamless streaming.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $519.99 Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $519.99 $379.99 at Amazon

Save $140 - You can grab Amazon's all-new 55-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for just $379.99. That's a massive $140 discount and the lowest price we've seen. The 55-inch 4K TV is packed with premium features such as 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and Dolby Digital Plus and has the Fire operating system built right in for easy streaming.

All-New Toshiba 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $999.99 All-New Toshiba 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $999.99 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $300 - This Toshiba 75-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for a record-low price of $699.99 - $50 less than the Black Friday price. The 2021 set features an Alexa voice remote and the Fire TV OS and includes Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and DTS Virtual: X for a premium picture experience.

You can see more of the best cheap TV deals and sales, and if you're looking for more bargains, you can see the best Christmas sales from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon.