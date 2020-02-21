This unbelievable $500 HP Pavilion laptop deal with latest i7 processor is still available

HP have extended their sales, meaning cheap laptop deals are still available this weekend. What's more, this amazing HP Pavilion deal is still going for the unbelievably cheap price of just $519. That's a great price for the latest HP Pavilion anyway, but when you take a look at the specs inside this machine, you'll agree this is an out of this world deal.

Not only are you picking up a 10th generation processor in this cheap laptop deal, but it's a lightning-fast quad-core i7 brain capable of incredible power - an excellent piece of kit at this price point. Add 12GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD into the mix and you're already looking at a laptop deal punching far above its weight. So, when that 16GB of Intel Optane memory creeps in, you'll realize why you need to act fast to secure your own cheap laptop deal in these HP laptop sales.

This is a truly amazing specification at this price point - a set of internal components we usually see pitched at a much higher cost. You'll be multi-tasking through high-performance programs in no time thanks to a staggering 12GB RAM, and that 16GB Intel Optane memory learns how your computer runs and streamlines each process for even faster launching and loading.

You'll want to be quick to take advantage of this cheap HP laptop deal. We don't see it sticking around much longer, and it might be a while before specs fall down to this price point again.



Today's best cheap HP laptop deal

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch laptop | $979.99 $519.99 at HP

This is a truly stunning laptop deal from HP. A 10th generation i7 processor? In a $519 price tag? With 12GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, and 16GB Intel Optane memory? In a $519 price tag? You'll have to jump on this deal fast - it's a blinder.

