Cheap iPhone deal: you can get a free iPhone 12 from Verizon – here's how

If you're looking to score a cheap iPhone deal on Apple's all-new iPhone 12, then you're in luck. Verizon is currently offering the all-new iPhone 12 for FREE when you switch to Verizon on an Unlimited plan and trade-in an eligible device.



To receive this pre-order iPhone 12 deal, you must trade-in an eligible device and join a select Verizon plan. You'll then receive up to $550 credited to your account over 24 months. You can also get a $250 Verizon e-Gift Card per device when you switch carriers on a select Verizon Unlimited plan. Just add the iPhone 12 with monthly device payments to your cart, and activate a new line with the following plans: Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited. After checkout, visit vzw.com/digitalrebatecenter and enter the promo code FALLSWITCH250 and you'll receive your Verizon Gift Card within 8 weeks.



This is a great deal if you're looking to switch carriers and want to get your hands on the all-new iPhone 12. Verizon's offer ends on November 5, and iPhone pre-orders will ship on October 23.

Cheap iPhone 12 deal at Verizon:

iPhone 12 for $799 at Verizon | Switch to Verizon and get the iPhone 12 for free with a select trade-in

For a limited time, you can get the iPhone 12 for free when you pre-order from Verizon. You'll get up to $550 off the phone when you trade-in an eligible device and add a select Verizon plan, and you can score a $250 Verizon e-Gift Card when you switch carriers on a select Unlimited plan.

View Deal

See more offers with our roundup of the best iPhone 12 deals to pre-order today and learn more about the best Verizon Wireless plans.



Interested in older models? You can also shop for the best iPhone SE deals and the top iPhone 11 deals that are currently available.