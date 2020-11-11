Cheap Fitbit deal: get the new Fitbit Inspire 2 for just $70 at Best Buy

Fitbit's newest lightweight fitness tracker, the Fitbit Inspire 2, is just $69.95 at Best Buy right now in the store's early Black Friday sale.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 was only released a few months ago, so it's surprising to see it available so cheaply in this year's Black Friday sales. It launched at £99.95 back in September, but this $30 price cut from Best Buy brings it down to the same price as its predecessor, the similar looking but much less powerful Fitbit Inspire HR.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker: $99 $69.95 at Best Buy

You can score a $30 price cut on the Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker at Best Buy. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear, offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and provides up to 10 days of battery life.

We haven't reviewed the Fitbit Inspire 2 yet (we'll be doing so within the next few weeks), but we're looking forward to getting our hands on it because the specs sound impressive for the price.

This is an entry-level fitness tracker, and a great tool if you're looking for some encouragement to get more active. It offers all-day heart rate monitoring, step tracking, and 'active zone minutes', helping you meet recommended daily goals to improve your health. There's sleep tracking, too so you can see how well you're resting at night.

You also benefit from all the features of the Fitbit app including workouts, Strava integration, mindfulness exercises, food tracking and more. You also get a full year's subscription to Fitbit Premium thrown in for free, giving you even more tools.

Its display is black and white (much like that of the Fitbit Charge 4), which means it looks a little less flashy than the likes of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5, but that's the only real downside here.

This is a great deal, and we doubt you'll see a better price for the Fitbit Inspire 2 this Black Friday, so move fast to snap one up if you're interested.

