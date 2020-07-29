Brentford vs Swansea live stream (2nd leg): how to watch the Championship playoffs online

Brentford need to overturn a one-goal deficit in order to keep their Premier League promotion dream alive. Lose or draw against Swansea? Then the Bees, who came so close to securing automatic promotion, will be condemned to another season in the Championship. Read on as we explain how to watch Brentford vs Swansea online and get a Championship playoffs live stream for today's 2nd leg semi-final match.

Brentford vs Swansea live stream Tonight's semi-final 2nd leg is scheduled for a 7.45pm BST kick-off at Griffin Park in West London. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football at 7pm - and if you don't have Sky, you can still easily stream the Championship playoffs match wusing a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass. In the US, the Brentford vs Swansea gets under way ay2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT.

Tonight's game will be the final match ever staged at Brentford's beloved Griffin Park - a stadium that famously has a pub on ever corner. And it could be last orders for Thomas Frank's men, too, who are on a dismal run of late and have lost their last three games. Having performed so impressively over the course of the regular season, it would be a shame for Saïd Benrahma, Ollie Watkins et al to bow out like this.

Swansea's story could scarcely be more different. Having snatched a place in the playoffs in the final moments of the season, Steve Cooper's side stunned Brentford at the Liberty Stadium last weekend, with a lovely late strike from Andre Ayew earning the Swans a deserved 1-0 victory over their 10-man opponents. And it could have been even worse for the Londoners, with Ayew having missed a penalty shortly before firing home the only goal of the game.

Don't miss another second of the action - follow our guide as we explain where to find a trustworthy Brentford vs Swansea live stream tonight so you can watch the Championship playoffs online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Brentford vs Swansea City from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to get your EFL Championship fix just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Brentford vs Swansea live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how to get started.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months FREE when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like today's Brentford vs Swansea Championship playoffs match.View Deal

How to watch Brentford vs Swansea: live stream the Championship playoffs in the UK

Today's EFL Championship playoff 2nd leg clash will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky - and more specifically, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Coverage from the Liberty Stadium begins at 7pm BST ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Brentford vs Swansea online or on TV right now. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and can be had for as little as £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is WAY better value as it covers you for the rest of the Championship playoffs as well as getting you live coverage of F1 racing, Test cricket, PGA Tour golf, NBA basketball, rugby, and loads more. if you're from the UK but happen to be away from home, you can get your usual Brentford vs Swansea live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

Brentford vs Swansea live stream: how to watch the Championship playoffs in the US

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show the Championship playoffs in the US, and matches are available with either English or Spanish language commentary. Brentford vs Swansea is on ESPN+, the network's online-only streaming service, which iss priced from only $4.99 per month. Kick-off in the US is at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT.

FREE Brentford vs Swansea City live stream: how to watch today's game online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the EFL Championship playoffs in Canada. This means the network will be exclusively broadcasting the second leg of Brentford vs Swansea City in the country, with kick-off scheduled for 2.45pm ET / 12.45pm MT (PT). Better still, there's a 1-month free trial that will allow you to watch all five games of Championship playoffs action without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of their country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to watch Brentford vs Swansea City: live stream the Championship playoffs in Australia

For football fans Down Under, beIN Sports has the exclusive rights to show the EFL Championship playoffs, including Brentford vs Swansea this week. Kick-off in Australia is at 4.45am on Thursday morning, with beIN Sports 2 the channel to head to. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't, though, as you can also subscribe to beIN on a streaming-only basis via beIN Sports Connect. It costs just AU$19.99 per month and there's a FREE 2-week trial on offer. That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its packages - and for just an extra $5 a month, also gets you coverage of all the sport shown by ESPN in Australia. A Kayo Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay way less. There's a FREE14-day Kayo Sports trial on offer, so you can check it out for yourself without committing a penny, and its app works across PCs, Macs, smartphones, tablets, select smart TVs and more. Remember, too, that if you subscribe to an Australian streaming service but find yourself away from the continent for the Championship playoffs you can still tune in just like you would at home - just grab a VPN as per our guide above.