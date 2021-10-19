Black Friday TV deals just dropped at Best Buy - save big on 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs

Looking to score early Black Friday deals on TVs? Then you're in luck. Best Buy just launched an early Black Friday sale which includes incredible deals on a range of 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs. Today's sale includes record-low prices from Samsung, LG, and Sony, and we're rounding up the top offers for you below.

Our favorite deals include this Samsung 70-inch 4K V on sale for just $599 (was $749), a massive $500 discount on this stunning 50-inch The Frame TV from Samsung, and Sony's brilliant 65-inch 4K smart TV marked down to a record-low price of $1,199.99 (was $1,499.99).

These early Best Buy Black Friday deals not only allow you to score massive discounts before the official sale begins, but you're guaranteed to walk away with the lowest price available. Best Buy's Black Friday price guarantee promises that any product featured in today's sale will not go any lower in price before Black Friday. If, for some reason, they do, Best Buy is offering a full refund for the difference.

Early Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy

Samsung 70-inch 4K Smart TV: $749 $599 at Best Buy

Save $150 – Best Buy has this 70-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV marked down to just $599. While not a truly top-of-the-line OLED or QLED set, it's a solid start to this year's Black Friday TV deals. It's an excellent price for a TV of this size that will give you a clear 4K picture and HDR support for a budget price.

LG 70-inch UP8070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - Best Buy's early Black Friday sale has this LG 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $749.99. That's a massive $250 discount and the best price we've found for the Ultra HD TV. The LG set comes with smart capabilities and ThinQ AI technology, allowing your TV to become a smart home hub.

Samsung 50-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021): $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - You can score a massive $500 price cut on this stunning 50-inch Frame TV from Samsung. That's the lowest price we've found for the 2021 set, which allows you to transform your TV into a piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor. You're also getting customizable bezels, a QLED display, and smart capabilities.

Sony 75-inch BRAVIA XR X90J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $2,099.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Save $800 - This 2021 Sony 75-inch is getting a massive $800 price cut at Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. That's the lowest price we've seen for this premium set which includes a full-array LED and XR contrast booster for intense colors and deep blacks and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. A 65-inch version is also available at just $1,199.

Samsung 75-inch QN84A Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV: $2,799.99 $1,899.99 at Best Buy

Save $900 - Best Buy's early Black Friday TV deals include this stunning Samsung 75-inch QLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,899.99. Not only will you get a 4K image with Quantum Dot technology, but the Samsung set also includes smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built-in for hands-free control.

Sony 85-inch X85J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $2,499.99 $1,999.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - If you're looking to save on a massive set, Best Buy has this feature-packed 85-inch 4K TV from Sony on sale for $1,999.99. The smart TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Sony's powerful X1 4K HDR processor and includes Motionflow technology, Google TV, and HDMI 2.1 for next-gen gaming.

