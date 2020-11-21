Black Friday TV deals are live at Best Buy: this TCL 50-inch 4K TV drops to $229.99

Black Friday TV deals are live at Best Buy - and we've spotted an incredible 4K TV deal that's sure to go fast. The retailer is releasing early Black Friday deals from its 2020 ad and right now you can get this TCL 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $229.99. That's a whopping $120 discount and a fantastic price for a feature-rich mid-size 4K Smart TV.

TCL 50-inch 4K Smart TV | $349.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - This TCL 50-inch 4K TV is on sale for just $229.99 at Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. That's awesome value, considering that this TV is compatible with the Google Assistant and features a handy voice remote.

The TCL 4-Series TV delivers a stunning picture thanks to the 4K Ultra HD resolution, which displays four times the number of pixels as a Full HD display. The 50-inch TV also has smart capabilities that allow you to stream your favorite movies and TV shows from your home screen. You're also getting the Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.



As we mentioned above, this is the best deal we've found for this particular model and a fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV. Black Friday TV deals like this don't stay around for long, so we recommend adding to your cart now before it's too late.

Sceptre 32-inch HD LED TV: $119.99 $88 at Walmart

Save $31.99 - If you're looking to pick up a cheap small-screen TV, then this Sceptre 32-inch is a fantastic option, and it's currently on sale at the Walmart Black Friday sale for just $88.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD LED TV: $279.99 $199.99 at Walmart

Save $80 - A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, get the Sceptre 50-inch TV on sale for just $199.99 at Walmart. While the Ultra HD TV lacks smart capabilities, it includes three HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

VIZIO 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $349.99 $298 at Walmart

Save $51.99 - Grab this Vizio 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $298 at the Walmart Black Friday sale. The smart TV works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control, and the Quantum Color technology results in bright, bold colors and sharp contrasts.

LG 55-inch UN7000 Series 4K UHD TV: $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - The LG UN7000 Series might not be the top-end range from the tech giant, but it still manages to pack in an almost dizzying array of great values for the price. For a reasonable price, you're getting HDR dynamic tone mapping, noise reduction, a sharpness enhancer, as well as full smart assistant compatibility too.

TCL 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $498 $428 at Walmart

Save $70 - This 65-inch TV from TCL is on sale right now at Walmart for just $428 in this early Black Friday TV deal. That's pretty awesome value considering this TV is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. With Roku TV built-in too, you'll have plenty of streaming options as well.

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $799.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - This Hisense might be on the cheaper end of things, but that doesn't mean it's not packed to the brim with great features. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built right in, you're off to a great start, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio - not bad for the price.

