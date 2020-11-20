Black Friday Apple Watch deals land early with a $70 price cut on the new SE at Amazon

It's not even Black Friday, but Amazon's looking to corner the market already with some fantastic Apple Watch deals on the new Apple Watch SE - available right now for just $229 (was $279).

This $50 price cut isn't the first we've ever seen on this new SE model, but it's a match for the lowest sales price yet and we're not sure this particular Apple Watch deal will go any lower over Black Friday. It's unlikely it'll get much lower on such a new release.

The Apple Watch SE is a new entry for the venerable smartwatch series, and one that looks to be nestling itself comfortably in the mid-range between the older (and less expensive) Series 3, and the new flagship Series 6. It's got the same larger chassis and display as the Series 6 and comes standard with the new Watch OS7, but forgoes some of the more advanced features - namely the always-on display and electrocardiogram.

So, for the price you're getting a more modern watch than the Series 3 with plenty of power under the hood and a new screen, plus all the brand new features that Watch OS7 will afford - like hand washing monitoring, sleep tracking, and the incoming Fitness Plus suite. The SE is looking like a particularly good upgrade for people rocking those older devices that won't be able to upgrade to the new OS7 right now, especially if you don't want to fork out the extra premium for the Series 6.

Apple Watch deals: save $50 on the new SE

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm): $279 $229 at Amazon

Save $50 on one of the newest Apple Watch releases today at Amazon in a return to the lowest price we've seen on the Apple Watch SE. The SE is a brand-new mid-range watch that looks to offer the same power and larger screen as the Series 6 but sheds some of the more advanced features like the always-on display and blood oxygen-sensing capabilities. Subsequently, it's a great buy if you want something a little more modern than the Series 3, but without shelling out too much.

Apple Watch deals: should I wait for Black Friday?

Of course, you could also wait for the upcoming Black Friday Apple Watch deals later this month - always a key component of the larger Black Friday deals event. Our opinion? We think it's unlikely we'll be seeing a price cut that's massively better than this Apple Watch deal today as it's a safe bet the best prices over Black Friday will be reserved for the older Series 5 and Series 3 entries. At best, we think the SE could go for $10 cheaper over Black Friday but this is highly likely the lowest it'll go, so we wouldn't hesitate to pick one up if you're tempted.

Want to check out the other watches in the range? Head over to our best Apple Watch deals and sales page, where you'll find the lowest prices on the Series 6 and Series 3 too.