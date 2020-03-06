The best March Madness TV sales: 4K TV deals from Samsung, LG, Sony and more

March Madness is almost here (March 17 to be exact), and to celebrate the big dance retailers like Walmart and Best Buy are discounting its best-selling 4K TVs. You can find incredible deals on a range of televisions from top brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. To help you sort through all the offers, we've listed the best March Madness TV deals and sales that are happening now.

Our top March Madness TV picks include everything from a mid-size 43-inch TV to a massive 75-inch set, with prices starting at just $218 and different features like HDR, smart functionality and voice control.

To make things easier for you, we've split our selection of TVs into three categories: the outright best TVs for watching your favorite team, the best mid-range TVs, and the best budget TVs. We've included a range of different sizes in each category, and we've also picked a standout bargain for our March Madness TV deal of the week.



See our top TV deals below and make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating it with all the best TV sales leading up to the big dance.

March Madness TV Deal of the Week

Sceptre 55-inch 4K UHD TV: $499.99 $245 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, you can get the Sceptre 55-inch TV on sale for just $245 at Walmart. While the 4K Ultra HD TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include four HDMI ports which allows you to stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

The best March Madness TV deals 2020:

1. Best March Madness TV overall

Vizio P-Series Quantum X 4K TV

Screen size: 65-inch, 75-inch | Resolution: 4K Ultra HD | Display technology: QLED | Smart TV: SmartCast 3.0 | Curved: No

Full array backlight

Quantum dot technology

Chromecast built-in



The Vizio P-Series Quantum X TV is loaded with premium features and provides cinema-like image quality – perfect for watching the big tournament. The Ultra HD TV features Quantum Dot technology, which delivers deep blacks and bright, bold colors for sharp contrast and lifelike images. The smart TV is available in 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes and features voice control support for Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa.



Sony 55-inch X900F Series Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,199.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

The Sony 55-inch gets a $200 price cut at Best Buy. The 900 Series 4K TV delivers a crisp picture with bright, accurate colors and features smart capabilities so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows.

Samsung Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K Q70 Series Smart TV: $1,399.99 $939.90 at Amazon

Save $460 on the Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K TV at Amazon. The QLED Series TV delivers a premium picture experience, with brilliant colors and sharp contrast powered by Quantum Dot technology.

Samsung 75-inch Q60 Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Get the Samsung 75-inch QLED TV on sale for $1,499.99 at Best Buy. The smart TV delivers a stunning picture thanks to the Quantum Dot technology which delivers a billion shades of brilliant color for a cinema-like experience.

2. Best mid-range March Madness TV

TCL R625 6-Series 4K QLED TV

Screen size: 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch | Resolution: 4K Ultra HD | Display technology: QLED | Smart TV: Roku | Curved: No

Bright, colorful HDR

Supports Dolby Vision

Roku Experience built in



This mid-range TV is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes, and is part of the TCL's 6-series lineup, which means you'll get a premium picture experience with Dolby Vision HDR, which delivers extreme contrasts and vibrant colors. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in, so you can stream movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV. The enhanced remote also allows you to use your voice to change the channel, launch movies, turn the TV off, and more.



Samsung 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $499.99 $248 at Walmart

If you're looking for a smaller screen size, you can get the Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $248. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and the Universal Guide brings your favorite content in one easy-to-browse menu.

LG 65-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $649.99 $546.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic price for a big-screen 4K TV, you can get the LG 65-inch smart TV on sale for $546.99 at Best Buy. The big-screen UHD TV features ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,499.99 $897.99 at Walmart

The Samsung 75-inch 4K TV gets a $600 price cut at Walmart. Perfect for watching your favorite team, the big-screen TV features 4X the resolution of Full HD, and the PurColor technology results in bright, bold colors and life-like images.

3. Best budget March Madness TV

LG UM6900PUA 4K Smart TV

Screen size: 49-inch, 50-inch, 60-inch, 65-inch, | Resolution: 4K Ultra HD | Display technology: IPS 4K | Smart TV: Yes | Curved: No

Fantastic value

IPS 4K display

Quad-Core processor



The LG UM6900PUA TV comes in a range of sizes, starting at 49 inches and going all the way up to 65 inches. The budget TV features smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows all in one place with webOS. You'll enjoy a stunning picture with realistic images thanks to the quad-core processor, which improves images, action, and color. The LG TV also works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant and features AirPlay 2, which allows you to stream content from your TV to your iPad, iPhone, or Mac.

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $599.99 $327.99 at Walmart

An incredible deal! You can get the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $327.99 at Walmart. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and delivers a bold, bright picture thanks to the PurColor technology.

Sceptre 65-inch 4K UHD TV: $899.99 $349.99 at Walmart

You can score a massive $550 price cut on the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart. While the big-screen TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include four HDMI ports so you can connect your favorite devices.

Element 70-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $798 $525 at Walmart

You can save a whopping $273 on the Element 70-inch 4K TV. The big-screen TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more.

