The best Christmas and after Christmas sales in 2020: Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon

There are just 17 days until Christmas, which means you have just weeks left to order last-minute gifts for family and friends. To help you find the perfect present and save money, we've rounded up the best Christmas sales that are happening now from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart.



We'll also be bringing you the best after Christmas sales, which include some of the top discounts all year on best-selling tech, home items, appliances, and more.

Our favorite tech Christmas bargains include a $50 discount on the all-new Apple Watch 6, the Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $64.99, and this 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $279.99.



If you're looking for gifts for the home, you can get the best-selling Instant Pot Duo marked down to $99, the Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker on sale for $79, and this Shark IQ robot vacuum on sale for just $199.



Amazon also has discounts on stocking stuffer ideas, like the Fire TV Stick Lite for just $17.99 or the all-new Echo Dot with a free smart bulb on sale for $29.99.



See more of the best Christmas sales below and make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating it with all the best bargains leading up to the big day as well as the best after Christmas sales for post-holiday shopping.

The best Christmas sales

The best Christmas sales: TV deals

Insignia 43-inch HD smart TV: $299.99 $239.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - Another top cheap TV deal this week at Best Buy, this 43-inch Insignia is now featuring a $60 saving. The smart TV comes equipped with Fire TV and Amazon Alexa fully built in - not bad value at all if you're looking for a one-stop inexpensive TV that's useful right out of the box.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $249.99 at Walmart

Save $250 - A fantastic Cyber Week TV deal, you can score a massive $250 price cut on the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built in so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.

TCL 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $399.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, Best Buy has this TCL 55-inch TV on sale for just $279.99. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built in and includes a voice remote so you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

Hisense 70-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $649.99 $479.99 at Best Buy

Save $170 – This Hisense might be on the cheaper end of things, but that doesn't mean it's not packed to the brim with great features. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built right in, you're off to a great start, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio - not bad for the price.

The best Christmas sales: Smartwatch deals

Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch: $249.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $179 at Amazon

Save $20 - Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for $179. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates.



Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $279 $259 at Amazon

Save $20 - The budget Apple Watch gets a $20 price at Amazon Right now. This deal from Amazon applies to the White, Pink, and Black sport bands but the White sport band may arrive after Christmas.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349.99 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a $50 price cut at Amazon, with a $29 additional discount at checkout. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking.

The best Christmas sales: Tablet deals

All-new Fire HD 8 Tablet: $89.99 $64.99 at Amazon

You can get the 2020 Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $64.99 at Amazon. That's a $25 discount for the 8-inch HD display tablet that works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control and offers wireless charging.

Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet: $139.99 $99.99 at Amazon

You can score a $40 price cut on the Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet at Amazon. The 8-inch tablet comes in a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and includes access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

2020 8th generation iPad - 32GB: $329 $299 at Amazon

Save $30 - We've seen this deal a few times this year so far, but if you missed out then you've got another great chance to pick it up again now. This is a particularly popular $30 saving on the brand new 8th generation iPad, though, so stock will move fast here.

Apple iPad Air 4 | 64GB | Wi-Fi: $599 $569.99 at Amazon

Save $30 – This deal saves you $30 on the most affordable configuration of Apple's newest iPad, with its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen and 12MP rear camera. It's now back-ordered, but can be delivered before Christmas if you place your order soon.

The best Christmas sales: Laptop deals

HP Chromebook 14 - $299.99 $249.99 at HP

This is a brilliant Chromebook for students thanks to its large 14-inch display, decent specs and low price. Its speakers are tuned by B&O sound specialist and its 47WHr battery will last ages.

Gateway 14.1-inch FHD Ultra Slim Notebook: $499 $369 at Walmart

Save $100 - Pick up this Gateway Notebook for $369 in this early Black Friday deal. The 14-inch ultra-slim laptop features 4GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor.

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch laptop: $549.99 $449.99 at HP

There's a $100 discount on this 15.6-inch HP Pavilion in this week's cheap laptop deals. Considering there's the latest 11th generation i5 processor inside, you're getting some cutting edge power at a great price right now. You'll also find 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD under the hood as well.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB): $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360 on a baseline (but still awesome) specification Surface Pro 7 at Best Buy. Included in this tablet deal is a black Surface Cover (worth at least $100), allowing you to use this great little tablet as a laptop if you want that added flexibility.

The best Christmas sales: Appliance deals

Instant Pot VIVA 9-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker: $99.99 $49 at Walmart

Save $50 - This online-only deal discounts one of the many Instant Pot cookers down to a very reasonable $49. We also saw the VIVA take a drop at Best Buy for about the same price earlier this year – and this is a great discount.

Keurig K-Classic coffee maker: $89.99 $79 at Amazon

You can pick up this Keurig pod coffee machine for $10 less right now. The K-Classic coffee maker offers up 6- to 10-ounce brews from a 48-ounce water reservoir which is good for at least six cups before refilling.

COSORI Air Fryer Max XL: $119.99 $85.98 at Amazon

Save $34 - A popular gift idea this year, Amazon has the Cosori Air Fryer on sale for $85.98. The 5.8-quart fryer includes 11 one-touch presets and prepares your favorite fried foods with less oil.

Instant Pot IP-DUO80 pressure cooker - stainless steel: $139.95 $99 at Amazon

Save $40 - This Instant Pot is now under $100 at Amazon, a decent saving on the 8-Qt model. The multi-cooker comes complete with all the fast cooking you'd expect from the nation's favorite multi-cooker, but also offers an easy to clean, fingerprint resistant stainless steel design to boot... plus it holds eight liters of liquid.

Nespresso by De'Longhi Espresso Machine Bundle: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - If you want to bring the cafe into your house, this Nespresso machine is the way to do it. The fast-heat system can reach the ideal temperature in 25 seconds, and cools down in minutes. It's also $100 off the regular price, so grab one before it's gone.

Shark IQ Robot RV1000 WiFi Vacuum: $394 $199 at Walmart

One of Walmart's Cyber Week online-only headline deals is $150 off this robot vacuum if you're looking for a more convenient way to keep your home tidy.

The best Christmas sales: Smart home deals

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - A great stocking stuffer idea, you can get the all-new Fire TV Stick Lite for just $17.99. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) bundle with Sengled Bluetooth bulb: $59.98 $20.99 at Amazon

All-new Blink Security Camera $99.99 $64.99 at Amazon

The all-new Blink security camera is getting a rare $35 price cut at Amazon's holiday sale. The weather-resistant HD security camera helps monitor your home day or night and features two-way audio so you can hear and talk with visitors.

Furbo Full HD Dog camera (US): $249 $133.99 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - A popular gift idea, Amazon has the Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for $169.99 The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

