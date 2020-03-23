Best Buy's online sales: cheap deals on 4K TVs, Beats headphones, laptops, and more

If you're looking for the latest Best Buy online sales, then we've got you covered. We've rounded up Best Buy's top deals which include price cuts on 4K TVs, headphones, laptops, appliances, and more.



Our top picks include discounts on 4K TVs like the Samsung 55-inch TV on sale for $329.99, the TCL 50-inch Roku TV on sale for $269.99, and the Toshiba 43-inch Fire TV on sale for $249.99. You can also find price cuts on Beat's best-selling headphones like a $110 discount on the Powerbeats 3 Wireless earbuds and the Studio 3 Headphones on sale for $199.99.



You can also find bargains on cleaning appliances like the Shark Upright Vacuum on sale for $179.99 and a $30 discount on the iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum.



In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Best Buy has announced that its stores will no longer be open to the public, and the retailer will be moving to curbside pickup for the foreseeable future. This means, depending on your location, you can select the 'Use Curbside Pickup' option when ordering online, and when you drive up, Best Buy will bring your items to your car.

Best Buy deals:

Powerbeats 3 Wireless Earphones: $199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can score a $110 price cut on the Powerbeats 3 wireless earphones. The sweat-resistant earbuds provide an impressive 12 hours of battery life and feature a fast fuel 5-minute charge to give you one hour of playback when your battery is low.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: $349.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

You can get the best-selling Beats Studio 3 headphones on sale for $200 at Best Buy. That's the best price we've found for the wireless headphones that include noise-canceling technology and are available in your color choice of grey or desert sand.

Toshiba 43-inch 4K Smart HD Fire TV: $329.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

You can get the Toshiba 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $249.99 at Best Buy. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built-in so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and more.

TCL 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Roku TV: $279.99 $269.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the TCL 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $269.99 at Best Buy. The Alexa-enabled TV has the Roku experience built in and features Dolby Vision HDR for a premium picture experience.

Samsung 55-inch NU6900 Series Smart 4K UHD TV: $379.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Get the best-selling Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $329.99. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch Laptop: $229.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget laptop, the Lenovo IdeaPad is a fantastic option. The ultra-thin14-inch laptop packs 4GB of RAM, a 7th Gen AMD A6-9220E processor, and provides a full day of battery life.

Asus 15.6-inch Touch-Screen Laptop: $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

The Asus 15.6-inch laptop gets a $200 price cut at Best BuyThe touch-screen laptop features a 15.6-inch frameless display and packs 16GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U mobile processor.

Apple MacBook Air: $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

You can save $200 on the 13.3-inch MacBook Air at Best Buy. The latest model laptop packs 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor.

Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch 7000 2-in-1 Touch-Screen Laptop: $1,199.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Get the 2-in-1 Dell Inspiron 7000 laptop on sale for $1,099.99 at Best Buy. The powerful touch-screen laptop features 12GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U mobile processor.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: $219.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Shark Navigator vacuum on sale for $179.99. Perfect for pets, the upright vacuum features anti-allergen technology and a HEPA filter to trap and contain 99.9 percent of particles.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum: $299.99 $269.99 at Best Buy

Clean your floors from anywhere with the iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum that's on sale for $269.99. The Wi-Fi Connected robot vacuum works with a compatible app which allows you to schedule cleanings from anywhere using a smartphone or smart home assistant.

