Best Buy just cut $80 off this 400GB Nintendo Switch memory card - here's why you shouldn't buy it

Nintendo Switch deals often take the form of big savings on memory cards. After all, with only 32GB of internal storage, you'll need to find some extra space on a microSDXC card to keep your library on your system (or even just a couple of games).

You'd have to maintain a serious library to fill up this 400GB memory card, but with $80 off Best Buy's latest Nintendo Switch deals seem to be offering a bargain at $99.99. That's not the case.

Nintendo produces branded SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I cards and bumps up their prices, which means you can pick up exactly the same amount of space in a card that will work perfectly fine in your console for far less. Picking up a SanDisk memory card without the cute Mario branding will only cost you $49.99 right now (was $69.99). You're getting the same UHS-I compatibility here, in line with the Nintendo Switch's requirements.

Not only that, but you're actually getting better performance by dropping that Nintendo stamp. The SanDisk Ultra offers up to 120MB/s read speed compared to the Nintendo model's 100MB/s and you can even upgrade to the SanDisk Extreme for just $62.99 (was $72.48) and drive things up to 160MB/s.

We'd highly recommend going for these cards over the cutesy Nintendo branded offering, especially considering you're getting far better performance out of these lower cost Nintendo Switch deals as well.

