Best Buy has the LG 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $289.99

If you're looking for a cheap 4K TV deal, then you're in luck. Best Buy has the LG 50-inch smart TV on sale for just $289.99. That's a fantastic deal for a mid-size 4K TV and the best price we've seen for the Ultra-HD set.

The budget TV features smart capabilities, so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows all in one place with webOS. You'll enjoy a stunning picture with realistic images thanks to the quad-core processor, which improves images, action, and color. The LG TV also works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant and features AirPlay 2, which allows you to stream content from your TV to your iPad, iPhone, or Mac.



As we mentioned above, this is not only a fantastic deal but an incredible price for a mid-size 4K TV. If you're looking for a bigger screen size, Best Buy also has the LG 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $329.99 and the LG 65-inch on sale for $479.99.

LG 50-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $299.99 $289.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic deal! The LG 50-inch 4K TV is on sale for $289.99 at Best Buy. The UHD smart TV features webOS and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

Shop more TV offers with our list of the best cheap TV deals and sales that are happening now.