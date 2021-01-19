Best Buy 4-day sale: deals on TVs, Apple Watch, laptops, the iPhone 12, and more

Best Buy is kicking this week off with a 4-day sale, which includes incredible deals on everything from 4K TVs, laptops, and headphones to appliances, the Apple Watch, iPhone 12, and so much more. It's the perfect opportunity to score massive price cuts on Best Buy's top-selling tech.

Some highlighted bargains include this massive 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $749.99, the Sony WH-XB900N noise canceling headphones marked down to $148, and a $300 discount on the versatile Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1 laptop.



You'll also find discounts on best-selling Apple devices like the feature-rich Apple Watch 5 on sale for $349 and up to $700 in savings on the iPhone 12 with qualified activation and trade-in.



See more of the top Best Buy deals below, and keep in mind this 4-day sale ends on Thursday, so you should act fast before it's too late.

Best Buy top deals

Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV: $169.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Westinghouse 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Roku TV: $599.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series 4K UHD TV: $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - This massive 4K TV gets a $250 price cut at the Best Buy 4-day sale. The Hisense TV has a voice remote and the Google Assistant built-in, so you can control your TV and other compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Headphones: $249.99 $148 at Best Buy

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm: $399 $349 at Best Buy

Apple Watch 5 GPS and Cellular, 40mm: $499 $399 at Best Buy

Save $100 - If you're interested in a cellular plan, Best Buy also has a massive $100 price cut on the Apple Watch 5 with cellular. Thi 40mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

iPhone 12 for $799 at Best Buy | Save up to $700 with qualified activation and trade-in

Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 13.3-inch Laptop: $899.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 14-inch Laptop: $1,699.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $129.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

Roomba i3+ with Automatic Dirt Disposal: $599.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - This Wi-Fi-enabled Roomba i3+ comes with an automatic dirt disposal charging base, so you don't have to worry about emptying your Roomba every week. What's more, it's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use your voice to clean your floors.

