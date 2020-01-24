Best Buy 3-day sale: deals on the iPhone 11, MacBook, Beats headphones and more

Best Buy's 3-day sale starts today, and the retailer is discounting some of Apple's best-selling devices. Now until Sunday, you can score incredible bargains on the all-new iPhone, MacBook Laptops, Beats headphones, and more.

Our top picks include up to $350 in savings on the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max with qualified activation and trade-in. If you're looking for a new pair of headphones, you can get the Powerbeats 3 Wireless Earphones on sale for $95, a $50 price cut on the Powerbeats Pro and the popular Beats Studio 3 on sale for just $189.99. Last but not least, you can also find Apple's laptops on sale, like a $150 discount on the MacBook Air and the powerful MacBook Pro on sale for $1,199.99.



Keep in mind Best Buy's 3-day sale ends on Sunday at midnight, so you should take advantage of these fantastic deals while you can.

Apple deals at Best Buy:

iPhone 11 at Best Buy | Save up to $350 with qualified activation and in-store trade-in

Best Buy is offering up to $350 off the iPhone 11 with qualified activation from Verizon, AT&T or Sprint and in-store trade-in of an iPhone. The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch LCD display, a new dual-camera system, and is available in Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, and White.

iPhone 11 Pro at Best Buy | Save up to $350 off the iPhone 11 Pro with qualified activation and in-store trade-in

You can save up to $350 off the iPhone 11 Pro with a qualified activation from Verizon, AT&T or Spring and in-store trade-in of an iPhone. The iPhone 11 Pro comes with a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, includes a triple camera system, and comes in your color choice of Gold, Silver, Space Gray, Midnight Green.

iPhone 11 Pro Max at Best Buy: Save up to $350 with qualified activation and in-store trade-in

You can save up to $350 with qualified activation of an iPhone 11 Pro Max from Verizon, AT&T or Sprint and an in-store trade-in of an iPhone. The iPhone Pro Max features a massive 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, includes a triple-camera system and is available in Gold, Silver, Space Gray, Midnight Green.

Powerbeats 3 Wireless Earphones: $199.99 $94.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save $105 on the Powerbeats 3 wireless earphones. The sweat-resistant earbuds provide an impressive 12 hours of battery life and feature a fast fuel 5-minute charge to give you one hour of playback when your battery is low.

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $249.95 $199.99 at Best Buy

The Powerbeats Pro get a $50 price cut at Best Buy's 3-day sale. Perfect for workouts, the wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant and provide up to nine hours of battery life.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: $349.95 $184.99 at Best Buy

You can get the best-selling Beats Studio 3 headphones on sale for $184.99 at Best Buy. That's the lowest price we've found for the wireless headphones that include noise-canceling technology and are available in your color choice of grey or desert sand.

Apple MacBook Air: $1,099.99 $949.99 at Best Buy

You can save $150 on the 13.3-inch MacBook Air at Best Buy. The latest model laptop packs 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor.

Apple MacBook Pro: $1,299.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Get the 13-inch MacBook Pro on sale for $1,199.99 at Best Buy. The powerful laptop features a retina display with touch bar and packs a quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Shop more Apple deals with our roundup of refurbished iPad, MacBook, and Apple Watch deals and the best iPhone 11 and 11 Pro deals.



You can also see more of the best cheap MacBook sale prices and deals that are happening now.