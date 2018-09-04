Best business cloud backup

Backing up your organization’s data to the cloud is often wiser than copying files to physical media. As all your information is stored online, your backup’s won’t be compromised if your premises are affected by fire or floods. You can also restore backups easily by downloading them again to new machines.

In this guide, you’ll discover some of the very best cloud backup tools for business. We focused on utilities which offer generous storage quotas and reliable upload speeds at a. price you can afford. All these solutions offer a free trial, so take the time to decide which is right for you.

Backblaze

Secure and reliable backup solution

15-day free trial

Strong encryption

Some dashboard issues

Backblaze is a data storage provider which was founded in 2007. It provides a Windows and macOS tool that allows users to back up their files to offsite data centers.

Backblaze keeps all your data secure using AES 128-bit and RSA 2048-bit encryption.

The provider aims to make business backup easy to manage. This is done through the Backblaze Control Panel. Users can view and restore files as well as organize new backups. Backups work on an ‘opt out’ basis: users can choose to exclude from backups, otherwise they will be uploaded. You can also schedule backups to run at a particular time. However, Backblaze is always working in the background, keeping an eye for any changes and updating your backup accordingly.

Backblaze prices start at $5 (£3.88) per month per computer and includes unlimited data for your Mac and PC, protection from ransomware and free hard drive restore. The company offer a 15-day free trial.

Online commentators have noticed that dashboard is not as easy to use as Backblaze claims.

Carbonite

Cool and cross-platform, Carbonite makes backing up easy

Free 30-day trial

Multi-platform support

Some issues with speed

Carbonite is an online backup service which was launched in 2006. The service is available to Windows and macOS users.

Carbonite allows users access to their admin dashboard. From here admins can choose which files to backup. By default, Carbonite only backs up certain file types so some users may have to play around with the configurations before the initial backup.

The utility offers flexible deployment and multi-platform support. Carbonite manages and monitors backups to make life simpler for its users.

Prices start from $6 (£4.66) per month which is billed annually. This covers one computer and features automatic cloud backup, 24/7 support, external hard drive backup, and remote access to computer files.

For multiple computers, prices start at $24 (£18.65) a month, again billed annually. Extras included are centralized management, admin controls and FERPA, GLBA & HIPAA support.

For both computers and servers, the price is $50 (£38.85) per month. This includes image backup, bare metal restore and backups for databases and applications.

Carbonite offers a 30-day free trial for all business plans.

Some users have reported issues with backup speed.

Livedrive

Livedrive supports multiple devices and users for those who can afford it

Mobile and desktop apps

15-day free trial

Expensive

Livedrive is an online cloud backup and sync storage service owned by j2 Global. It was founded in 2008.

Livedrive is a backup provider which has apps for both mobile and desktop. The desktop app is designed to be simple to use and easy on the eye. Users can access tabs relating to the dashboard, settings, restore and support from the app.

The dashboard allows admins to set scheduled backups and check the status of an ongoing backup. This also displays any downloads and uploads you have running.

Users can access ‘Settings’ to choose which folders to display. You can also choose how often and when Livedrive scans your folders for changes.

Livedrive’s ‘Business Express’ plan starts at $41 (£31.86) per month. This enables access for 3 users, includes 2,000GB of cloud storage and backups for PC, Mac, tablets and mobiles.

The ‘Business Standard’ package is costs $128 (£99.46) per month and includes ten users. However, extra users can be added for free. This plan also includes 10,000GB of cloud storage but extra storage can also be added for free.

Livedrive offers a 15-day free trial.

Users have noted that it is not as competitively priced as other business backup providers.

Acronis

Cross-platform and cross-device, Acronis is a backup Titan

Smartphone backup

Highly customizable

Cloud storage not included

Acronis is a technology company which provides on-premise and cloud software for backup, disaster recovery and secure file share and sync. It was founded in 2003.

Acronis is a highly customizable backup provider. Users can setup a backup solution that suits their needs which can be on-premise, cloud-based or hybrid.

Acronis has the tools available to backup smartphones, including iOS and Android devices. This is an extra handy feature for businesses always on the move.

While users do have to download Acronis to run a backup, everything else is accomplished via a cloud console. The menu is located on the left-hand side of the console within easy reach. This includes an option for your devices where you can choose the individual devices you want to protect. From here you can select encryption, backup scheduling and a backup destination.

Acronis’ ‘Workstation’ plan is priced at $99 (£76.92) per year and protects one machine, physical or virtual.

The ‘Server’ package covers one Linux or Windows server and is priced at $839 (£651.85) per year. This will also include backing up of your applications.

Acronis also offer a ‘Virtual Host’ plan which covers one virtual host VMware vSphere or Microsoft Hyper-V along with an unlimited number of virtual machines with applications backup.

Acronis offers a 30-day free trial.

Acronis does not include cloud storage in its package. This must be purchased separately for an additional fee.

Crashplan for Small Business

Crashplan is both secure and inexpensive, with multiple backup features

Affordable

Advanced encryption

Some issues with upload speeds

CrashPlan is a backup software and services suite developed by Code42 which was released in 2007.

It uses AES-256 encryption making it a very secure provider. All your files and folders are backed up at a time and to a destination of your choosing. The platform will also backup data whenever any changes are detected.

All data is stored in one of CrashPlan’s data centers in the US and Australia. Data is not transferred between data centers.

CrashPlan frequently searches for updates to security and software. These are automatically updated. There is also no extra charge for restoring any of your files.

CrashPlan also keeps all deleted files until you tell them not to. This means that, even after a considerable amount of time has passed, you can still access any of your deleted data.

The platform is fully customizable. Users can personalize their backup plan and optimize file versioning, compression and retention policies.

Users pay just $10 (£7.77) per month per device with no additional fees. This includes unlimited storage, continuous cloud backup, advanced encryption and external drive backup.

CrashPlan offer a fully operational 30-day free trial.

Online commentators have noted that upload speeds are sluggish at times.