These are the 13 best Black Friday deals I've found this week

The countdown to Black Friday is underway. This year's festival of deals takes place in exactly two weeks, on Friday, November 24 – which means you have just 14 days left to grab yourself a bargain.

And there are plenty of them to pick from. Walmart launched its first round of Black Friday sales on Wednesday, and the likes of Amazon and Best Buy also have tons of offers to shop right now. Some of them are genuinely great deals, too – there's no need to wait for Black Friday itself if something below catches your eye.

So read on for our pick of the 13 best deals we've found this week, and don't forget to also check out our main Black Friday deals hub for an even wider selection of offers that we'll regularly update over the next two weeks.

This week's 13 best early Black Friday deals

9th-Gen Apple iPad (64GB): was $329 now $249 at Amazon

This is one of the best tablets on the market and was already an affordable choice before. But thanks to this huge price drop, it's the cheapest price it's ever been. It comes with an A13 Bionic chip, a 10.2-inch retina display, Wi-Fi, and a 12MP front/8MP back camera as well.

Lego Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar: was $44.99 now $33.74 at Walmart

This year's Star Wars Lego advent calendar doesn't disappoint with a Palpatine and Ewok dressed up for the holidays, and a Gonk droid disguised as a reindeer. You'll also get a handful of other minifigs and various mini builds of iconic locations and vehicles from the series.

Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds: was $98 now $29 at Walmart

Fancy getting some of the best budget earbuds money can buy for a third of the usual price? This deal at Walmart knocks a massive $70 off the excellent Sony WF-C500, a pair of buds we awarded a four-and-a-half star score when we reviewed them at release. Are they world-beating buds? No, but they sound great for the price, feature excellent app integration and controls, and are exceptionally comfortable. They don't have the best battery life, but it's tough to complain when they're going for just $30.

Philips Water GoZero UV Self-Cleaning Smart Water Bottle: was $74.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Save 33% on a self-cleaning smart water bottle from reputable electronics maker Philips. Sterilize water from natural sources with the built-in UV light, or keep a mid-hike hot drink warm for up to 12 hours: two vital hiking essentials in one.

Shark Cordless Pro stick vacuum: was $399 now $198 at Walmart

Save $201: Taking the top spot in our best Shark vacuums list, the Shark Cordless Pro is powerful and comes with a few clever features, including its Sense IQ tech that automatically adjusts suction power depending on how dirty the surface area is, and its surprisingly-hand odor neutralizer. It's a pricey vacuum, but with this hefty $201 discount, it's more than 50% off - the cheapest we've seen it.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K LED TV: was $529.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

One of our favorite cheap Black Friday TV deals from Best Buy is this TCL 65-inch 4K TV on sale for just $399.99. A 65-inch 4K smart TV for $399.99 is an incredible price, and this TCL S4 Series set packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system.

eufy Clean L50 SES robot vacuum: was $499 now $198 at Walmart

This Eufy robot vacuum is heavily discounted from the Walmart Black Friday sale. This Eufy Clean L50 specifically features a huge docking station for two months of hands-free cleaning, an advanced LiDAR sensor, and an automatic surface sensor that adjusts power depending on need. Overall, it's not one of the basic models, but it's much, much easier on the pocket since it's half-price today.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $349 at Amazon

Record-low price: The Apple Watch 9 was just released in October, and Amazon just dropped the smartwatch down to $349 - the lowest-ever price. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap capability that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display. This is the best Black Friday deal I've seen on the Apple Watch 9, and we don't expect it will stick around for long.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,949 at Walmart

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is always a Black Friday bestseller, and Walmart has this 75-inch model on sale for $1,949. That's a whopping $1,050 discount and the lowest price you'll find. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.



Price Check: Amazon: $2,597.99 Best Buy: $2,599.99

PS5 Slim + Marvel's Spider-Man 2: $499 at Walmart

In stock today - Walmart currently has stock in for the PS5 Slim, and it's a brilliant bundle to boot, packing in a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and the new detachable disc drive giving you the option of playing physical games. We're expecting stock to sell through very quickly here, so be sure to act fast!

Acer Nitro 27-inch: was $259 now $145 at Walmart

This curved gaming monitor is an incredible Black Friday deal from Walmart as not only is it a great size, but it comes with great specs like WQHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, 170Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, an HDR display, and comes with AMD Free-Sync Premium.

OnePlus Open: was $1,699.99 now $1,499.99 at OnePlus

Our favorite foldable phone of 2023, the OnePlus Open, is $200 off at OnePlus right now. In our book, this is the only tablet foldable phone that doesn’t feel like a compromise in 2023. It looks and feels like a normal phone, and the camera is the best you'll find on any foldable. You can buy a foldable with a Galaxy more features (see what we did there?), but the OnePlus Open provides elegant, capable multitasking and a great folding experience, and that's all you need. There are some missteps – the performance and battery life could stand some improvement – but we think the Open is better than the rest.

Garmin Instinct: was $249.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

It doesn't have a deals banner on it, so you may miss it, but Garmin's original Instinct outdoor watch is still a spectacular tool and a steal at this price. With tons of GPS and health monitoring credentials, it's a great gift for beginner and intermediate hikers and trail runners.

You can also see more bargains in our Black Friday TV deals roundup and our Amazon Black Friday deals guide.