Best 4G tablets in India under Rs 15,000

Thanks to 4G LTE coverage growing stronger in India as well as multiple service providers offering affordable 4G plans it’s time we had a shortlist of the best 4G tablets in India.

While tablets haven't made the mark they were expected to, they do make a case for specific scenarios. For instance, tablets are routinely used in schools for education purposes, parents can use tablets to keep their children entertained and so on.

In this list, we picked some of the most affordable but usable tablets out there. The should be fit for a multitude of tasks so that you can find one that fit your requirement.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A

Weight: 320g | Dimensions: 208.40 x 137.90 x 7.50mm | OS: Android 5.0 Lollipop | Screen size: 8.0-inch | Resolution: 1024x768 pixels | CPU: 1.4GHz Quad-Core | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB/128GB | Battery: 5,000mAh | Rear camera: 5MP | Front camera: 2MP

Longer Battery Life

Larger Display

Storage

Android 5.0 Lollipop

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A is ideal if you're looking to consume content on a screen larger than a smart phone, but also at a budget price. The 8 inch display is colourful and vibrant to an extent but don't expect it to match AMOLED standards.

Since this tablet is primarily aimed at content consumption, its 5000 mAh battery should allow for long battery life.

Storage is a let down at 16GB, even allowing for micro-SD expansion.

Though Samsung doesn't specify the processor, a quick look suggests that it's the Snapdragon 430. Paired with 2G RAM, the tablet manages to get the job done with the bare minimum at it's disposal. It focuses on efficiency rather than on power.

Who should buy: Those looking for a value for money option to explore what a tablet can be capable of.

Who shouldn't buy: Those who want be running a more current version of Android.

Honor Mediapad T3 10

Weight: 460g | Dimensions: 229.8 x 159.8 x 8mm | OS: Android 7.0 Nougat | Screen size: 9.6-inch | Resolution: 800 x 1280 pixels | CPU: Snapdragon 425 | RAM: 2/3GB | Storage: 16GB/32GB | Battery: 4,800mAh | Rear camera: 5MP | Front camera: 2MP

Compact

Decent battery life

Average camera performance

The Huawei MediaPad T3 10 has an aluminium back plate, rounded edges, and it feels great in your hand.

The tablet is powered by the entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor, which is capable of handling a multitude of tasks easily, including heavy games. The processor is paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory.

It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with the company’s own UI on the top. Considering the price, the tablet offers decent performance and good battery life.

Who should buy: Those looking for a sleek build and easy usability.

Who should not buy: Those who want the option to expand their storage options.

Alcatel A3 10

Weight: 465g | Dimensions: 260 x 155 x 8.95 mm | OS: Android 7.0 Nougat | Screen size: 10.1-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 800 pixels | CPU: MediaTek MT8735B | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB/128GB | Battery: 4,600mAh | Rear camera: 5MP | Front camera: 2MP

Big display

Android 7.0 Nougat

Average battery life for a phone this size

16GB storage

Adequate camera performance

Alcatel launched the A3 10 tablet with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Though we're awaiting an update, that still puts it ahead of others.

Featuring a 10.1-inch display, the Alcatel A3 10 can also be useful for productivity apps. The tablet is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT8735B chipset and comes with 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage. It also supports microSD cards up to 128GB, giving you the option to expand as per your convenience.

Who should buy: Those who want a big display and the latest version of Android.

Who should not buy: Those who need a long battery life.

iBall Slide Elan 4G2

Weight: 585g | Dimensions: 10.4 mm thick | OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow | Screen size: 10.1-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 800 pixels | CPU: ARM Cortex A53 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB/32GB | Battery: 7,000mAh | Rear camera: 5MP | Front camera: 2MP

Big display

Sustainable battery life

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

16GB storage

iBall has a range of Android tablets in the budget segment. The company recently launched the Slide Elan 4G2 tablet with a 10.1-inch display accompanied with a longer battery life. You get a pleasant graphic experience without compromising on power with the 7,000 mAh battery.

The iBall Slide Elan 4G2 runs on a quad-core processor accompanied by 2GB RAM, 16GB storage and support for microSD cards up to 32GB.

It's disappointing that a tablet with so much potential is still running on Android Marshmallow.

Who should buy: Those who don't want to compromise on visual appeal and battery.

Who should not buy: Those who want the latest version of Android or a lighter phone.

Alcatel Pixi 4 (7) 4G

Weight: 260g | Dimensions: 190.2 x 106 x 8.90mm | OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow | Screen size: 7-inch | Resolution: 1024 x 600 pixels | CPU: MediaTek MT8735B | RAM: 1GB | Storage: 16GB/64GB | Battery: 4,000mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 5MP

Price

Adequate battery

Super light

Smaller display

1GB RAM

The Alcatel Pixi 4 (7) 4G is an affordable tablet, offering a decent set of specs at a very low price. It comes with a 7-inch display and weighs 260g.

The Pixi 4 (7) 4G is powered by a quad-core Mediatek MT8735B SoC and comes with 1GB RAM, which isn't ideal in terms of power. It has 16GB internal storage with support for microSD cards up to 64GB.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, voice calling, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The tablet is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.

Who should buy: Those who want a smaller display and a tablet that's ultra-portable.

Who should not buy: Those who want a big display and the latest version of Android.

iBall Slide Q27 4G

Weight: 998g | Dimensions: 9.6mm thick | OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow | Screen size: 10.1-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 800 pixels | CPU: ARM Cortex A53 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB/32GB | Battery: 5,500mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 5MP

Big display

Longer battery life

Decent camera

Bulky

The iBall Slide Q27 4G features a 10.1-inch display. Hence, for those who find the Slide Brisk 4G2’s 7-inch display a little on the smaller side, the Slide Q27 4G is the perfect option.

The tablet comes with a quad-core processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, with support for microSD cards up to 32GB. It doesn't give you a lot of room to expand but it should be enough for the casual user.

Connectivity options include dual SIM dual standby, voice calling, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The tablet is powered by a 5,500 mAh battery.

Who should buy: Those who want a great graphic experience without compromising on battery.

Who should not buy: Those who want the latest version of Android and excess storage options.

Samsung Galaxy J Max

Weight: 289g | Dimensions: 186.9 x 108.8 x 8.70mm | OS: Android 5.1 Lollipop | Screen size: 7-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 800 pixels | CPU: Quad-core processor | RAM: 1.5GB | Storage: 8GB/200GB | Battery: 4,000mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 2MP

Good build quality

Super light

Effective rear camera

Android 5.1 Lollipop

1.5GB RAM

Samsung’s Galaxy J series of phones and tablets has been about affordability. The Galaxy J Max tablet is features a 7-inch display and 4G LTE support on a budget.

The Galaxy J Max still runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop, which is disappointing. It's not the most powerful phone in this segment accompanied by a quad-core processor and 1.5GB RAM. It has 8GB ROM, which is expandable to 200GB.

It is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery, which has it's limits depending on your usage pattern.

Who should buy: Those who want a smaller display with the option of excess storage.

Who should not buy: Those who want the latest version of Android or a power tablet.

iBall Slide Brisk 4G2

Weight: 222g | Dimensions: 19 x 0.8 x 11 cm | OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow | Screen size: 7-inch | Resolution: 1024 x 600 pixels | CPU: ARM Cortex A53 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 16GB/32GB | Battery: 3,500mAh | Rear camera: 5MP | Front camera: 2MP

3GB RAM

Dual SIM dual standby

Super light

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Small battery

The iBall Slide Brisk 4G2 is a 7-inch tablet that supports VoLTE and voice calling, and was launched with Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Powering the Slide Brisk 4G2 tablet is a quad-core processor and 3GB RAM, so multitasking should be smooth. Internal storage is capped at 16GB, but there is support for microSD cards.

A 3,500 mAh battery powers this tablet which is smaller than the other options in this segment.

Who should buy: Those who want a small display with power processing.

Who should not buy: Those who want the latest version of Android or greater battery life.

Micromax Canvas Tab P702

Weight: 270g | Dimensions: 194 x 112 x 10.3 | OS: Android 5.1 Lollipop | Screen size: 8-inch | Resolution: 1024 x 600 pixels | CPU: MediaTek MT8382W/M | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB/32GB | Battery: 3,000mAh | Rear camera: 5MP | Front camera: 2MP

8-inch IPS LCD display

2GB RAM

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Short battery life

If you are looking for a good option between 7 and 10-inch tablets, Micromax has the Canvas Tab P702 is one of the better options in that segment. It comes with an 8-inch HD IPS LCD display and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow providing with you with high quality graphics.

The Canvas Tab is powered by a quad-core processor and comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, with support for microSD cards up to 32GB.

A 3,000 mAh battery powers this tablet which may not be ideal for power users.

Who should buy: Those who want a medium-sized display on a budget.

Who should not buy: Those who want longer battery life and the latest version of Android.

Lenovo A8-50

Weight: 360g | Dimensions: 136.00 x 217.00 x 8.9mm | OS: Android 5.0 Lollipop | Screen size: 8-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 800 pixels | CPU: Mediatek MT8382 | RAM: 1GB | Storage: 16GB/32GB | Battery: 4,200mAh | Rear camera: 5MP | Front camera: 2MP

8-inch IPS LCD display

Decent-sized battery

Android 5.0 Lollipop

1GB RAM

If the Canvas Tab P702 doesn’t satisfy your requirements, then Lenovo A8-50 is the option to explore. It comes with an 8-inch HD IPS LCD display giving you a better graphic experience while running on the same operating system, that is the Android 5.0 Lollipop.

A quad-core Mediatek MT8382 processor powers the Lenovo A8-50. It comes with 1GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and microSD card support up to 32GB. Although casual users wouldn't find this restrictive, others may want a little more processing power.

Connectivity options include dual SIM, voice calling, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It is powered by a 4,200 mAh battery giving you adequate battery life.

Who should buy: Those who want a medium-sized display with great graphics.

Who should not buy: Those who want the latest version of Android and multi-tasking.

Lava IvoryS 4G

Weight: 280g | Dimensions: 189.6 x 116.6 x 8.9mm | OS: Android 5.1 Lollipop | Screen size: 7-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 800 pixels | CPU: Mediatek MT6735 | RAM: 1GB | Storage: 16GB/32GB | Battery: 3,000mAh | Rear camera: 5MP | Front camera: 3.2MP

Dual SIM

7-inch HD display

Light weight

Android 5.1 Lollipop

Short battery life

The Lava IvoryS 4G is another option for those looking for a 7-inch tablet with 4G LTE support. It runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop, which again, is disappointing.

The IvoryS 4G tablet comes with a quad-core processor and 1GB RAM with 16GB internal storage making ideal for casual users who're not looking to multi-task. Internal storage can be expanded by another 32GB using a microSD card as per your convenience.

Connectivity options include dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. A 3,000 mAh battery powers the IvoryS 4G.

Who should buy: Those who are looking a compact tablet on-the-go.

Who should not buy: Power users that don't want to compromise on battery life or RAM.

