Big saving on Beats headphones for Black Friday 2019

There's never been a better time to take the plunge and invest in a pair of Beats headphones or earphones. If the price has put you off until now, the reductions that Black Friday 2019 should be more than enough to entice you in.

In the US, there are Best Buy Black Friday deals to take advantage of, especially on Amazon while in the UK, Argos is offering great savings.

Wherever you are in the world, you have a choice of treats to adorn your ears. In the US, Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones, Studio 3 wireless headphones), and PowerBeats 3 earphones are all on sale. There's also some lower-priced earphones for sale, including the iOS-friendly (Lighting-connecting) urBeats3, which we found better-sounding than the earbuds that come in iPhone boxes, and the Beats X around-the-neck 'neckbuds' style earbuds - both cheaper this budget season.

In the UK, PowerBeats 3 earphones are also on sale, as are Solo 3 wireless headphones - and we expect more to follow.

A word of warning to US shoppers: these Beats deals are supposedly limited, at least on Best Buy, so some may not last until the actual Black Friday, on November 29. Not convinced? It comes with Apple Music for 3 months if you're a new subscriber (that long-lost deal that came with Apple Music when it first launched).

US Beats headphones deals

Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $299.95 $149.99 at Best Buy

It's half price for the Beats Solo 3, and that's been a popular choice among headphones every year for Black Friday. Only last year they were a mere $80 off and didn't come with Apple Music.View Deal

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: $349.99 $199.99 at Walmart

Beats has adaptive noise-canceling technology in these cans, and they're down $150 over MSRP. Best of all, this deal comes in a variety of colors, and the price cut is for all of them.View Deal

Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats 3: $ 199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

These are our favorite wireless earbuds for the gym and running, as they hang on your ears and wrap a single able between the buds around your neck. And now they're under $100.View Deal

Beats urBeats3 Earphones Lightning cable $59 $39 on Amazon

We loved the urBeats3 Earphones, especially as a Lightning-connecting alternative to the headphones Apple packed into its iPhone boxes, but felt the price was a bit high - but no longer, as this deal drops it far below the $99 original launch price.View Deal

BeatsX Earphones $99 $79 on Amazon

If you're more of an around-the-neck (aka 'neckbuds') style headphones person, Beats has you covered with the BeatsX, which are $20 off for Black Friday. They're fast-charging and workout-friendly. What are you waiting for?View Deal

UK Beats headphones deals

Beats by Dre Powerbeats 3 Wireless Sports Earphones: £149.95 £99.95 at Argos

Save a third off these wireless earphones which are perfect for athletes, gym rats and anyone who wants to avoid getting wrapped up in cables. Down from £149.99 to just £99.95, these earphones are available in black or white.View Deal

Beats by Dre Solo 3 On-Ear Wireless Headphones: £139.95 £119.95 at Argos

Looking for more traditional bin for your audio pleasure, these Solo 3 wirelesss headphones have you (and your ears) covered. Down from £139.95 to £119.95, you can choose between rose gold and silver options.View Deal

Not in the US or UK? Fear not, as we're always on the hunt for the best prices around the world.

