Back to school sales 2019: the best deals on laptops, tablets, smartwatches & more

Back to school sales have officially arrived and that means it's a fantastic time to find discounts on laptops, smartwatches, headphones and more. You can find excellent deals from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy on top brands such as Apple, Dell, Samsung, and more.



Whether you're a college student looking for dorm room essentials or a student in need of a new laptop, we've listed the must-have school supplies at the best online price. Our standout deals include the 32GB Apple iPad on sale for $249, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop on sale for $167, and the Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Air on sale for $899.99.



We've listed the best back to school deals that are currently available below and we'll be updating this page as new sales pop up. Like we've mentioned above, this is an excellent time to find great deals on laptops and tablets, so even if you're not a prospective student, you can still take advantage of the stellar sales that are happening now.

The best back to school sales:

Back to school deals:

Apple AirPods with Charging Case $159 $144.99 at Amazon

A rare price cut, you can save $14 on Apple's original truly wireless AirPods at Amazon. That's the best price we've seen for the Apple AirPods, which come with a charging case.

Sony WHCH700N Noise Cancelling Headphones $199.99 $149 at Amazon

You can save $50 on the Sony's noise cancelling headphones at Amazon. The wireless Bluetooth headphones offer up to 35 hours of battery life and come in your color choice of black or blue.

Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch $159.95 $147.44 at Amazon

Get the rarely discounted Fitbit Versa Lite smartwatch on sale at Amazon for $147.44. That's the best price we've found for the smartwatch that offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and provides a four-day battery life.

Apple iPad 32GB $329 $249 at Amazon

You can save $80 on the Apple iPad at Amazon. The latest iPad features 32GB of storage and comes in your choice of gold, silver, or space gray.

Apple iPad 128GB $429.99 $329 at Amazon

Get the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $329 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've found for the 9.7-inch tablet that packs 128GB of storage.

Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook S330 Laptop $289.99 $167 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the 14-inch Lenovo Chromebook on sale at Amazon for just $167. The powerful laptop features 4GB of RAM and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop $1,099 $899 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save $200 on the Apple MacBook Air at Best Buy. The latest inch laptop from Apple packs Touch-ID, 8GB of RAM and a 12 hour battery life.

Insignia Compact Microwave $89.99 $54.99 at Best Buy

Get the Insignia microwave on sale at Best Buy for just $54.99. The stainless steel compact microwave cooks frozen meals in a snap or heats coffee, soup, and leftovers in no time.

Keurig K-Mini K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $79.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

The perfect size for a small space, the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is on sale at Best Buy for $59.99. That's the best price we've found for the Keurig that can brew coffee in minutes.

Insignia Mini Fridge $199.99 $134.99 at Best Buy

Save $65 on the stainless steel Insignia Mini Fridge at Best Buy. The compact fridge provides three cubic feet of storage space without using a lot of energy - perfect for any dorm room.

