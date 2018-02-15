The best iPhone 8 Plus plans and prices in Australia compared

A lot of the hype that normally comes with the Plus-sized releases has been stifled when it comes to the poor iPhone 8 Plus. Being announced in the shadow of the larger and, frankly, more impressive iPhone X may well hurt its reputation.

That said, there's a valuable role that the iPhone 8 Plus plays, particularly considering that the price sits at the midpoint between its smaller iPhone 8 brethren and the oversized 10th anniversary edition handset. For more detailed info, check out our iPhone 8 Plus hands-on review.

So if it's more expensive than the iPhone 8, but less pricey than the iPhone X, how much exactly will the Plus-sized flagship set you back? Read on to see the best plans with all the major carriers, whether you're after big data, best budget option, or just the best overall value.

The best iPhone 8 Plus plans

Considering the dizzying heights the Apple flagship prices have risen to, there's no wonder that people will be looking to soften the blow with a contract plan. We've tracked through deals of the past and are now bringing to you the best prices that will land you an iPhone 8 Plus on a contract in Australia.

Best overall value – iPhone 8 Plus 256GB | 100GB data | Unlimited international roaming calls | $127 pm Optus is knocking $40 off one of its most bonkers plans, giving you the 256GB storage option for your iPhone 8 Plus along with 100GB of data to use each month. You'll also score unlimited international roaming calls and texts, and 1.5GB of roaming data to use every month. Total cost over 24 months is $3,048

Best budget option – iPhone 8 Plus 64GB | 2GB data | Data rollover | $75 pm It's pretty safe to assume that if you're after a budget plan, you'll want to go for Virgin Mobile .For only $75 a month, you'll get 2GB of data that rolls over to the next month if you don't use it all, and streaming music via Spotify or iHeartRadio won't count towards your cap. You'll also get a neat $50 of international calls and texts to use each month. Total cost over 24 months is $1,800

Best big data – iPhone 8 Plus 256GB | 200GB data | Unlimited international roaming calls | $149 pm Optus have a limited (and ridiculous) offer that applies to plans with the latest series of iPhones – 200GB of included data. On top of this, there's 1.5GB of roaming data, unlimited international calls and texts, and unlimited roaming calls... not to mention all the included Optus extras like Optus Sport and National Geographic subscriptions. Total cost over 24 months is $3,576

Best iPhone 8 Plus plan for each carrier

Best Telstra plan – iPhone 8 Plus 64GB | 20GB data | Unlimited international calls and texts | $117 pm If you're looking to get on the Telstra network, some of the higher data plans it offers don't quite compete with the likes of Optus, but for this 20GB plan you'll get a good balance of Telstra extras without having to drop excessive money into it. You'll score unlimited international calls and texts, a free 12-month subscription to a Foxtel Now Starter Pack, and streaming via Apple Music won't count towards your data cap. Total cost over 24 months is $2,880

