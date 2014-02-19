TechRadar Tip Off: 50% off Yamaha Pro 300 High-Fidelity On-Ear Headphones

Yamaha has a huge presence in the sound industry so it's no surprise the company has great headphones.

That's why the Tip Off thinks this deal is particularly worthy of your time: $99.95 for the Yamaha Pro 300 high-fidelity on-ear headphones.

Originally $199, the Pro 300 is now a hundred bucks cheaper, and worth every penny.

Go Yamaha PRO

The Yamaha Pro 300 comes with a handy in-line mic that answers and ends phone calls, adjusts volume and has music controls.

The 4-feet long cord is also conveniently flat making it tangle-free, which is nice if you're pulling it out of bag on a train.

As for sound, you're looking at a max of 300mW with 53 ohms - which is a bit less than it's bigger brethren the Pro 400 and 500 - but then again, the Pro 300 is definitely more affordable at $99.

If all this sounds great to you, better get clicking away because this deal ends on February 22.