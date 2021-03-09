AT&T's latest Apple Watch deals can bag you a free Apple Watch SE - here's how

A new batch of Apple Watch deals has just landed over at the AT&T site this past week which gives the option to potentially bag a free Apple Watch SE - with a few steps of course.

Right now, if you purchase two Apple Watch devices at the official AT&T site and activate a new line on them ($20 each), then the carrier will throw in an Apple Watch SE - for free! While that's a few hoops to jump through, this device is worth $330 by itself, and we believe you can also make use of AT&T's trade-in program to cut the costs on those two purchases by up to $200 as well.

Both the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 are great buys if you're on the hunt for a new smartwatch, with the former being more 'budget friendly' and a better option for those who simply want great performance, media streaming, and fitness apps. The Series 6 has a beefier processor though, and will be the one to go for if you're eager to try out the new ECG app or Blood Oxygen monitoring features.

AT&T deals are normally the reserve of the latest cell phones and the carrier's postpaid plans, however, if you're shopping for accessories and other gadgets too the site can have some really strong offerings. If you were thinking about picking up a cellular smartwatch and you're already on AT&T, this is an especially good option since you can add a device to your existing plan for just $10 a month currently.

Looking for an unlocked Apple Watch or outside the US? See the best Apple Watch deals in your region just down below.

Apple Watch deals at AT&T

Apple Watch SE: buy two get one free with new line at AT&T

Save $330 - The Apple Watch SE is a great device for those who want a modern, powerful Apple smartwatch that does all the basics (and more) really well but don't want to spend too big. Right now at AT&T you can also score a device for free if you purchase two with a new wireless plan - a really neat way to bundle up and get a great saving on a brand new Apple Watch.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6: buy two get an Apple Watch SE free at AT&T

And that same excellent Apple Watch deal at AT&T is also available on the Series 6 this week - the current flagship device. With an exceptionally powerful processor, ECG app, and new Blood Oxygen monitoring technology, the Apple Watch 6 is another big step forward for the series of popular smartwatches from the tech giant and a worthwhile purchase for those really serious about their wearable tech.View Deal

