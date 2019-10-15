Astros vs Yankees live stream: how to watch ALCS 2019 baseball online from anywhere

Two of the most well-supported baseball teams in the MLB are facing off in the 2019 ALCS - the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros. Both will be desperate to make the World Series and you can watch every pitch and home run by reading our guide on getting a Astros vs Yankees live stream from pretty much anywhere in the world.

2019 ALCS - when and where? With the Yankees hailing from New York and the Astros from Houston, Texas, the seven-game ALCS baseball series is divided between the two cities. Games 3, 4 and 5 are taking place at Yankee Stadium with 6 and 7 (if required) at Minute Maid Park. Game 3 takes place on Tuesday, October 15 with the first pitch at 4.08pm local time (so around 1pm PT).

So far the 2019 ALCS series is beautifully poised at a game apiece as the players head to New York City.

The Yankees went big in Game 1, with second baseman Gleyber Torres putting five RBIs against his name. While it was a sorry day for Cy Young Award-winning Astros starter Zack Greinke who gave up seven hits in the first six innings.

But the Stros turned things around a day later in a nerve-jangling game at the Minute Maid Stadium that went to an eleventh innings. Carlos Correa was the hero of the hour with a collosal match-winning home run. Although Aaron Judge's two-run homer earlier in the game reminded everybody of what a threat he'll continue to be as the series progresses.

Whether you’re shouting for the Yankees, love the Astros or just a huge fan of baseball, we have the information you need for watching the 2019 ALCS series online and from anywhere. Read on to see how to live stream Astros vs Yankees baseball on your TV, computer and even on your mobile devices.

How to watch the 2019 ALCS online from outside your country

We have your viewing options below if you want to watch the baseball from the US, UK or Canada, including the routes you need if you don't have cable access - you can see how to live stream Cardinals vs Nationals 2019 NLCS with our dedicated guide.

However, try watching your usual online coverage when you're abroad and you'll soon discover that you can due to broadcasters' geo-blocking. No, we don't suggest you go running to Reddit to see where you can stream a dodgy, illegal feed. It's by utilising a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - that allows you to change the IP address of your laptop or mobile to one in a different state or country which does have the stream so that you can watch the series from anywhere in the world.

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PS4. ExpressVPN is also number 1 because it's so fast, secure and really simple to use. Plus, you can try it out for 30 days for free and, if you like it, get 3 months extra FREE when you get an ExpressVPN annual plan. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing baseball live stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch Houston Astros vs New York Yankees in the US

It's Fox's turn to host the coverage of the ALCS in the US, with games shown on either Fox or FS1. That's where you need to head if you have cable.

If you have a subscription to MLB.tv, you can also stream it on MLB.tv so long as you get an authentication code from one of the cable providers. If you don't have a subscription to MLB's streaming service, now would be a great time to consider getting on board as you can watch every World Series game and even get ready for the 2019 season with MLB.TV's Postseason package for just $24.99.

Not a cable subscriber? Don’t worry as we’ll explain all of the other ways you can watch the baseball online down below.

Sling TV $25 or $40 - Sling TV is an inexpensive way to watch baseball though you’ll be missing out on games shown on the MLB Network. The service splits its content into two different TV packages which does make things cheaper though to stream MLB you’ll need to sign up for both. Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as lots of other devices and its easy to get started with a 7-day free trial.

$25 or $40 - Sling TV is an inexpensive way to watch baseball though you’ll be missing out on games shown on the MLB Network. The service splits its content into two different TV packages which does make things cheaper though to stream MLB you’ll need to sign up for both. Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as lots of other devices and its easy to get started with a 7-day free trial. Hulu with Live TV $45 - Hulu with live TV includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS but does not come with the MLB Network.

$45 - Hulu with live TV includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS but does not come with the MLB Network. DIRECTV NOW $50 per month - DIRECTV NOW gives users all the channels needed to watch MLB online and also comes with some extra channels as well. If you want a lot of content to choose from and don’t mind watching the games live as the service doesn’t include cloud DVR, then DIRECTV NOW’s 7-day trial will let you test out the platform.

$50 per month - DIRECTV NOW gives users all the channels needed to watch MLB online and also comes with some extra channels as well. If you want a lot of content to choose from and don’t mind watching the games live as the service doesn’t include cloud DVR, then DIRECTV NOW’s 7-day trial will let you test out the platform. fuboTV $19.99 for the first month - fuboTV has a low introductory price though after that the price goes up to $44.99 a month and includes 70 channels. Unfortunately it does not have ESPN, MLB Network or TBS though it does offer strong local coverage and 30 hours of cloud DVR storage. fuboTV does has a free 7-day trial available so you can test out its functionality for yourself.

$19.99 for the first month - fuboTV has a low introductory price though after that the price goes up to $44.99 a month and includes 70 channels. Unfortunately it does not have ESPN, MLB Network or TBS though it does offer strong local coverage and 30 hours of cloud DVR storage. fuboTV does has a free 7-day trial available so you can test out its functionality for yourself. YouTube TV $40 per month - YouTube TV includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS. Google’s service includes all of the networks that carry national baseball broadcasts though you’ll have to check out its welcome page to see which local networks and regional sports networks are available in your area.

How to stream Yankees vs Astros live in the UK

UK baseball fans will be able to watch this season’s games on BT Sport which is included in BT’s TV bundles. If you aren’t a BT Sport subscriber, you can sign up for the BT Sport app for £10 a month with the first three months free or subscribe via Sky TV or TalkTalk TV for £29.99 a month.

If BT Sport’s monthly prices are too high for you, remember that MLB.TV is also available in the UK.

How to watch the 2019 ALCS in Canada

There are a number of ways to watch MLB in Canada. Baseball fans with a cable subscription will be able to watch games on Sportsnet , TVA Sports , TSN and RDS .

Don’t want to pay for a premium cable subscription just to watch baseball, don’t worry as MLB.TV is available in Canada (with no blackouts).