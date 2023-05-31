Arnie's FUBAR TV show is a big hit – here are 3 of his movies on Netflix to follow it up

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back – and the debut season of his action-packed Netflix show FUBAR looks like a huge hit.

Fubar follows a retired CIA operative (Schwarzenegger) who is pulled back in for ‘one last job’ – only to find that the spy he’s meant to extract is none other than his own daughter. Cue ‘daddy issues’ jokes and a lot of family humor in the midst of bazookas, car chases and some sizable cigars.

FUBAR has soared to the number one spot on Netflix’s top 10 TV shows list, dethroning the Bridgerton prequel, Queen Charlotte, after three weeks in the number one slot – showing that there’s very much still fuel in the tank for Netflix’s Chief Action Officer.

Schwarzenegger is one of the most recognisable action stars out there – from Terminator to Predator, he’s starred in some of the biggest action franchises of all time. Although, the warm response to Fubar so far seems like it’s due to how to mixes his action credentials with a daft sense of humor. “That was her violin arm!” he screams, beating a bad guy mercilessly after his daughter caught a bullet in the shoulder.

So, if you loved FUBAR and want more of Arnie, here are three Netflix movies starring the action actor.

1. Kindergarten Cop

(Image credit: Netflix)

Kindergarten Cop follows an LAPD detective called John Kimble (Schwarzenegger) who goes undercover as a preschool teacher in order to track down the family of a known drug dealer. Released in 1990, there was a direct-to-video sequel that you don’t need to worry about. As a forebear to similar movie plots where an action star navigates cute kids like Vin Diesel's The Pacifier, and one of Arnie’s earlier forays into comedy, it’s well worth a look.

2. Last Action Hero

(Image credit: Netflix)

This 1993 fantasy action comedy sees 10–year-old Danny magically transported into a massive action blockbuster film, after being given a magical ticket stub. There he meets the muscled and unflappable action hero Jack Slater (Schwarzenegger). But finds that the ability for people to move in and out of the real world and the movie has the potential for some big trouble.

3. Twins

(Image credit: Netflix)

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any sillier. This comedy flick stars Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito as fraternal twins born from… a scientific experiment to create the perfect child, from the DNA of six separate fathers.

However, the twins are separated at birth, with DeVito’s Vincent becoming a small-time crook and con-man after being abandoned at an orphanage, while Schwarzenegger’s Julius is trained and groomed by one of the experiment’s researchers. Eventually, Julius learns of Vincent’s existence and sets out to find him.

Twins was critically maligned, but a sizeable commercial success, and gives you the chance to see two brilliant comedic actors play off each other – if you can overlook the science of the premise, that is.