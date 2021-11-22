Apple's MacBook Air M1 is on sale for just $799 in incredible Black Friday deal

The latest Apple MacBook Air M1 is just $799 (was $999) right now, thanks to Amazon's latest Black Friday deals - its cheapest price ever.

If you land through and see a price of $949, then note, a further $150 discount is actually being applied at checkout here, yielding an incredibly low price for this fantastic ultrabook. It goes without saying this is easily the best deal yet on this model and one that's already being snapped up quickly at the retailer.

In fact, immediate stock has already sold out - which is the unfortunate 'catch' with this particular Macbook Air deal at Amazon. You can, however, still buy yourself one at this cheapest-ever price - something that's probably wise to do sooner rather than later since it's hard to say how long this Black Friday deal will stick around for.

As the current top spot on our best laptops buyer's guide, the 2020 Apple MacBook Air M1 is an easy recommendation from us. Since launch, it's held that spot, and we think it's a fantastic compromise between power, style, and price. While not quite as powerful as the latest MacBook Pro's, the M1 Air still blows away most Window's ultrabooks - especially at this price. It's also got quite possibly the best battery life you'll find anywhere on a laptop, as well as that gorgeous design these Apple machines are known for.

Put simply, If you're looking to jump on the iOS bandwagon, then there's simply never been a better time to be shopping for MacBook deals.

Apple MacBook Air M1 Black Friday deal

Apple MacBook Air (2020, M1) $999 Apple MacBook Air (2020, M1) $999 $799.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - The 2020 Apple MacBook Air is down to its lowest ever price in today's Amazon Black Friday deals. With a great design, tons of power, and industry-leading battery life, there's a reason this one's our favorite laptop of 2021. This is a prime opportunity to bag this stunning ultrabook for cheap but hurry - there's no telling how long this price will stick around for.

