Apple's AirPods 2 crash to record-low price ahead of AirPods 3 release

You can score a fantastic deal on the AirPods with wireless charging case thanks to the recent release of the AirPods 3. Right now, Amazon has the 2019 Apple AirPods on sale for a record-low price of $129 (was $199). That's a massive $70 discount and $30 less than last week's price.



We typically see record-low prices on AirPods reserved for the upcoming Black Friday deals event, so we expect today's discount won't stick around for long.

AirPods deal

Image Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $129 at Amazon

Save $70 - Thanks to the AirPods 3 release, Amazon has the AirPods with wireless charging case on sale for a record-low price of $129. That's a massive $70 discount and $30 less than last week's price. The wireless earbuds provide up to 24 hours of battery and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector. View Deal

The 2019 AirPods include Apple's powerful H1 Chip, resulting in faster pairing and seamless connectivity. The H1 Chip also allows you to use your voice to ask Siri questions. You can adjust the volume, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The earbuds also come with a wireless charging case that offers 24 hours of battery overall, with 5 hours of battery life (three hours of talk time) on a single charge.



If you want to hold out for Apple's latest earbuds, you can pre-order the AirPods 3 from the Apple store with a retail price of $179 - $50 more than today's deal.

More AirPods deals

You can also shop for more offers with the best AirPod deals and sales and see the best AirPods Pro deals and sales that are happening now.



You can also look forward to upcoming bargains at the 2021 Apple AirPods Black Friday deals event.